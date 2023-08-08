Disney Deals abound as we bask in summer’s twilight and prepare to return to school. We’ve got your weekly look at the best Disney Deals online. From big box retailers to collectible specialty shops, we’re searching for the most significant discounts on Disney swag and merch.

If you’re looking for magical deals on Disney Princess toys and accessories, you’ll want to head to Target this week. The retailer offers a buy one, get one half off promotion on all Disney Princess items, from dolls and dresses to books and bedding. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, you’ll find something to spark your imagination and unleash your inner royalty.

This sale is an excellent opportunity to get ahead on Halloween costume shopping, too; whether someone has been begging to be Moana for trick-or-treat or just wanted to be a proper princess at tea time, you can save money on costumes and accessories. You can create ensembles for Tangled’s Rapunzel, including her Dress, Shoes, Jewelry, and Tiara (and Archery Set?), or Cinderella with her Dress, Jewelry, Tiara, and, most notably for her, Glass Slippers. Your darling little ones can celebrate their favorite moments from Princess and The Frog, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen by saving money on half the complete costumes for Tiana (Dress, Tiara, Jewelry, & Shoes), Belle (Dress, Tiara, Jewelry, & Shoes), and Elsa, (Dress, Tiara, Jewelry, & Shoes).

If you know someone who wants to be Ariel from The Little Mermaid this year, they are not alone. As fans eagerly await the live-action film on Disney+, we highly recommend getting the toys and costumes now while Target is giving a steep discount on a 2nd item. (If you don’t want to wait for Disney+, buy the e-movie now.) We recommend the Disney The Little Mermaid Transforming Ariel Fashion Doll for your young mermaid’s adventures because it’s a stylish sculpt that auto changes Ariel’s tail into a dress. It’s the second cool girl transformer we’ve come across this week. And finally, though we know it’s not canon if you know someone who wants to dress up as Ariel (Dress, Shoes, Jewelry, Tiara, and Hair Brush!), we do recommend pairing it with the Little Mermaid Singing Sea Shell necklace. Unless you want to go clubbing as Vanessa this Halloween – Ursula was a sea witch and a catfish!

Some of the best Disney Merch Deals on Disney Princess products at Target are:

Disney Animators’ Collection Littles Playsets: These pop-up playsets for Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Sleeping Beauty are all adorable and fun. From Belle’s Cottage to Jasmine’s home in Sultan’s palace, these pop-up playsets include figures from the films and accessories to recreate your magical Disney Princess memories.

Tangled – Rapunzel’s Bow and Arrow: If you have a love of archery you want to pass along to a little one, or a Disney Princess Avenger Mashup Cosplay you need to finish where Rapunzel is Hawkeye, you might also wish to consider picking up this Tangled – Rapunzel’s Bow and Arrow. Considering how hard it is to come by the Brave Bow and Arrow Set, it could be an investment piece.

Best Buy

Best Buy is giving Disney fans that love Lego and Lego fans that love Disney a lot of love this week, with many sets discounted 20% or more. It’s a good opportunity to grab a couple of sets you may have had your eye on or a back-to-school gift to get some of those analytical muscles cranking again before the kids get in the classroom. We love the Disney Princess Aurora, Merida, and Tiana Enchanted Creations for the amount of figures and adorable scenes you can create. If building castles is more your style, we recommend picking up any of these three fun sets – Disney Ariel’s Underwater Palace, Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle, or Disney Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Castle. I guess it’s important to note it’s not just Cinderella’s castle anymore. Prince Charming feeling like he’s not Kenough?

Walmart

Walmart is leaving Disney fans out to dry by any stretch this week, but our top deal from the House the other Waltons built is this super cute Disney Cats Beach Carry-On featuring the Cheshire Cat, Figaro, and the Aristocats. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a bag to accent their Taylor Swift-inspired Aristocats look. This Stitch Doorables set is also discounted and we can never get enough Doorables or Stitch around here.

Some of these deals are extremely good, so consider stocking up now. Christmas is coming sooner than you think if we’re already discussing Halloween in August. Don’t miss this chance to save big on Disney Princess products at Target. You can create fairy tale stories with these enchanting toys and accessories. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or the new-age princesses, you’ll find something to suit your taste and budget. Please hurry up and grab your favorites before they’re gone!