It’s time to get the kids ready for their return to the classroom; that’s right – it’s back to school! And if you think returning to the halls of academia is going to muzzle our love for Disney, you better check your math. Speaking of math, we have a number of savings to share with you this week. From the return of Barnes & Noble’s “Book Haul” to GameStop’s “buy 1 get 1 50% off” sale, get ahead of the game for back to school, early holiday shopping, or take advantage of some sweet savings.

Whether you’re a guardian of the night or a Guardian of the Galaxy, these collector boxes contain awesome replicas of props from fans’ favorite Marvel movies, and Disney+ shows. Adorn yourself with Marvelous exclusives like the Spider-Man No Way Home Arm Band Bracelet, Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Collector Box, or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Kimoyo Beads Bracelet. Feeling mischievous? Try the Loki Alligator Loki and Kid Loki Crown Collector Box.

Planning ahead for those ugly holiday sweater parties? How about this year, you turn them into blow-your-mind sweater parties? Nab a Grogu Snow Globe Holiday Sweater or a spooktacular Nightmare Before Christmas Intarsia Sweater to check yourself off the naughty sweater list. It’s the list of people who make horrible fashion choices.

Back to School Backpacks and Lunchboxes

If you’ve got a little alien going off to school that wants to show their love of Stitch and gaming at the same time, take advantage of the GameStop sale and grab the site’s exclusive Loungefly Lilo and Stich Gamer Stitch collection. The Mini Zip Wallet, Pin Set, Black Cap and signature Loungefly Gamer Stitch Backpack.

Other backpacks we want to share for schlepping your school schupplies include this Sequin Unicorn Mini Backpack because, thanks to Barbie, pink is no longer just for Wednesdays; this Black Panther Wakanda Compression Straps Tech Backpack is for taking your laptop, tech, or tablet on the go, and from dunks to dinosaurs, these film inspired Space Jam & Jurassic Park Mini Backpacks are sure to turn heads. We also need this Winnie the Pooh Bear Plush Backpack for those days we need help to think… think… think…

If you’re doing a little more traveling than what a backpack can help you with, this Mickey-inspired American Tourister X Disney Roll Aboard Hardside Luggage Set will fill the gap and get your clothing to your destination, all while wearing red pants of their own.

Developing brains need food! Make sure their lunches are properly protected in these lunch boxes and bags. Gamestop has the 80’s Animated Action lunchboxes collectors, and coeds will want in equal measure. Each Transformers VS. G.I. Joe Funko Box contains a blind item Autobot, Decepticon, Joe, or Cobra Funko Pop! in addition to the functional lunchbox.

Over at Target, they’ve got a wide selection of lunch boxes on sale for back-to-school. We like the Star Wars Mandalorian Grogu Kids Lunchbox. If you want to make their lunchtime that much sweeter, surprise them with Grogu waffles in that lunchbox. And don’t leave your little schooligans dehydrated. Grab a Thermos 120z Funtainer Water Bottle. The last thing you want is for a student to have a cotton mouth during a schpelling bee!

And for that new student getting a new dorm, they’re probably going to be getting a bunch of new keys; send them off to college with a fresh keychain that tells the world they’re a superhero or at least “not a dick.” Also, to help decorate that dorm, Disney Pod4D collectible reliefs are the perfect hexagonal shape to match your nanoleaf lights. You can get Stitch, Jack Skellington or even Ursula to help give your room some character.

The Toy Aisle

Walmart is rolling back prices to a “Long Time Ago.” They’ve got a number of Star Wars action figures on sale, but we definitely recommend grabbing a couple of Star Wars Black Series Dark Troopers while they’re price is reduced to boost the ranks of your Force robot legion. For collectors of the Vintage Collection, the Clone Troopers 4-Pack and Luke Skywalker on Hoth are must-haves and on-sale. If you want to keep it lighter, The Potato Head Yamdalorian and the Tot is a tater-tastic twist on a “Galaxy Far, Far Away.”

For you hardcore toy nerds, the Marvel Legends Animated X-Men 6 Inch Cyclops is on sale for $27, while it normally retails between $50 and $70, with demand for the figure not slowing down as it is arguably the best Scott Summers sculpt ever commissioned for toy shelves. The rest of the line is generally available at this price tag, and it’s rare for the team leader’s figure to match his cohorts cost. This is definitely our “pick to flip” this week.

Movie Magic at Home

For those families and fans that still stick to physical media instead files, there’s a lot to love this week. At Walmart, you can bring the kingdoms of Wakanda and Pride Rock to your living room. The Lion King 2019 and the original Black Panther are on sale. Target also has a fantastic deal on specially packaged Disney 100 blu-rays allowing you to get Frozen, Frozen 2, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, and Brave for $15 each.

14 years removed from his death, John Hughes is still a presence in our pop culture lives. The prolific writer-director not only revolutionized the depiction of teenagers on screen, he also crafted some of the most memorable family movies ever made. If he’s not a presence on your blu-ray shelf, this is a good time to fix it as the John Hughes 5-movie Collection has the films the writer-director made with Paramount like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles on sale for less than $3.25 per film. Hughes fans will also want to pay special attention to Barnes & Noble as his Universal films Weird Science and 16 Candles are 50% off as part of their Arrow Video promotion and Breakfast Club’s Criterion Edition is 30% off. That’s a whole lot of brat pack while getting a lot of change back. Now if only we can get a Criterion of Flubber or Baby’s Day Out.

Books On a Budget

In addition to the Arrow Video 50% off sale where you can get remastered blu-rays of cult classics like David Lynch’s “Dune“, “Robocop” by Paul Verhoeven, Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” or 80’s gems “The Last Star Fighter” and Tom Cruise’s “Legend”, Barnes & Noble is having their Book Haul where you can get 50% off a large selection of hardcover best sellers and new releases or Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off of select Graphic Novels and B&N Collectible editions. Here’s just a sampling of the sales that await you.

From superheroes to heartfelt journeys, here’s your chance to double up on thrilling comic book tales like “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman, with an adaptation now airing its second season on Netflix, “BRZRKR” by Keanu Reeves, an action-packed whirlwind even the Matrix couldn’t predict, or the Origins of Vox Machina in Vox Machina: Origins. There’s a graphic novel for every age and taste.

The Book Haul is also a great opportunity to stock up on the classics and the class assignments with the B&N Collectible Editions. Lots of books that were on summer reading lists that didn’t get read are now on sale. You can grab classics like The Foundation Trilogy, the must-have Asimov tomes for every science fiction aficionado, the novels of Jane Austen in one elegant book, or The Complete Works of Shakespeare. Remember what Jon Waters always says, “If you go back to someone’s house and they don’t have any books, don’t sleep with them.”

For Disney fans looking for a great find, the sale also includes The Complete Tales of Winnie the Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and The Wrinkle in Time Trilogy. Lucasfilm is represented with The Star Wars Trilogy, Tales of Kenobi, The Bounty Hunter Wars, and even The Adventures of Indiana Jones all coming in gorgeous editions that would fit in with the sacred texts themselves.

From bookshelves to bookbags to just books, we’ve journeyed through Disney sales and discounts across the internet. But remember, dear reader, much like Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage or the last petal of an enchanted rose, these deals have a clock ticking on them. So, whether you’re indulging in a newfound passion or gifting a sprinkle of magic to someone special, act swiftly.