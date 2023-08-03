Kotobukiya Bishoujo Transformers statues give the Autobots and Decepticons a kawaii conversion.

The Transformers franchise has been around for nearly four decades, and it has always been about robots that can transform into vehicles, animals, or other objects. But what if these robots could also transform into girls? That’s the premise of the Transformers Bishoujo series, a collaboration between Hasbro, Takara Tomy, and Kotobukiya, that reimagines some of the most iconic characters from the first generation of Transformers (or G1 for short) as stunning anime-style ladies.

The series features the designs of Shunya Yamashita, a renowned illustrator who has worked on many Bishoujo projects for Kotobukiya. Bishoujo translates into “beautiful girl” in Japanese, and Yamashita set out to give each character a feminine and unique look while retaining their original colors, symbols, and accessories.

Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots and the symbol of peace and justice, has a heroic and confident look, with loose buns on her head that resemble her helmet, a briefcase that transforms into her container, and a blaster that she can hold in her hand or attach to her back. She also comes with an alternate head part that features her battle mask for a more gallant look. The base is designed with the Autobot logo in metallic paint. Optimus Prime is the perfect Bishoujo for anyone who loves a strong and noble leader who can kick some Decepticon butt while looking fabulous.

The second statue in the series is Megatron, the Decepticons’ leader and Optimus Prime’s archenemy. Ms. Megatron is known for her ruthless and tyrannical personality, and her Bishoujo version reflects that with a fierce and seductive expression, a militarized outfit that accentuates her curves, and a long jacket that drapes over her shoulders. She also comes with a menacing look to make you feel shame for not cleaning your room. If you likthis statue’s designs wely recommend Azure Lane on HULU. The base is designed with the Decepticon logo in metallic paint. Megatron is the perfect Bishoujo for anyone who loves a bad girl who can dominate the battlefield.

Bumblebee, the youngest and most energetic of the Autobots, is the third statue in the series and is now available for preorder. Bumblebee is known for her cheerful and loyal personality, and her Bishoujo version reflects that with a bright and cute expression, a yellow fashion-forward hoodie, and a backpack. We must protect the Bumblebee’s cuteness at all costs.

There is one more surprise for hardcore Transformers fans, Nemesis Prime. This limited edition SDCC Exclusive figure features a new color scheme for the Optimus statue, offering a dark mirror of the Autobot leader. Also included are a red Energon sword and battle mask for a more menacing look. A must-have for Transformers collectors who love a good girl gone bad!

The Transformers Bishoujo statues are a must-have for any Transformers fan who appreciates the beauty and power of these legendary characters or maybe secretly had a crush on Optimus and didn’t know how to express it. It’s ok; we won’t judge. You can get these beautiful Kotobukiya Bishoujo Transformer statues at Amazon, Sideshow, and Entertainment Earth.

Which Transformer do you want to see get the Bishoujo treatment next, bikini-clad Starscream, a one-piece wearing Grimlock, or a Shijuku girl Shockwave? Let us know in the comments below.