Muppet Christmas Carol Funko Pops! are finally coming to stores.

It’s never too early to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, especially when you have the Muppets to keep you company. Funko has just announced a new line of Pop figures inspired by the beloved 1992 film, The Muppet Christmas Carol. Whether you’re a fan of Scrooge, Kermit, Miss Piggy, or Statler and Waldorf, you’ll find a Pop! Figure to suit your festive mood.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Pop figures feature the Muppets in their roles from the classic Charles Dickens story, with some adorable details and accessories. These figures are a must-own for anyone who adores the timeless Christmas film. Let’s examine each one more closely.

Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and Robin as Tiny Tim come to life in this heartwarming figure. With incredible attention to detail, this charming addition is sure to bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart.

Gonzo as Charles Dickens and his trusty sidekick, Rizzo the Rat, make for a gonzo-rific figure perfect for those who appreciate storytelling and humor. Get ready to chuckle with this clever tribute to the iconic duo. If you want the flocked version (velvet texture to fur) it’s exclusive to Amazon.

RELATED: Disney and Bandai Namco Made a Mickey That Is Truly Out of This World

Fozzie Bear as Scrooge’s former boss takes center stage in this bear-y delightful figure. Perfect for those who love to party and tell jokes, get ready to wocka-wocka-wock all night long with this witty addition to your collection.

Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchit is a true embodiment of strength and beauty. This pig-tacular figure will have you admiring her sass and grace as she stands by her man and fights for her family.

Michael Caine’s iconic portrayal of the miserly protagonist comes to life in this caine-tastic figure. Ideal for those who appreciate a good redemption arc, get ready to cheer for Scrooge’s transformation from a humbug to a hero.

Get ready to chuckle with the spooktacular Statler and Waldorf as Jacob and Robert Marley. This boo-tiful 2-pack is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of sarcasm and will have you laughing at their heckling.

RELATED: Rare Disney ABC’s Dinosaurs Character Puppet Found

Don’t miss out on these amazing figures, available for pre-order now at Amazon & Entertainment Earth. So, bring some Muppet magic into your home this holiday season and pre-order your figures today!

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By making a purchase through these links, you support the creation of content like this.