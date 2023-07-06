“It should be in a museum!” – Professor Indiana Jones on the antiquity of the original Baby Sinclair from Disney’s Dinosaurs.

Do you remember Baby Sinclair, the adorable and mischievous star of the ABC show Dinosaurs? The show, which aired from 1991 to 1994, was a hilarious and innovative sitcom that used animatronic puppets to bring to life a family of dinosaurs living in the modern world. Baby Sinclair was the youngest and cutest member of the Sinclair family, who loved to hit his dad Earl with a frying pan and say, “Not the mama!” He was performed by Kevin Clash. The puppet was designed by Kirk Thatcher and built by the Jim Henson Creature Shop.

Baby Sinclair was a huge hit with fans of the show, and became a pop culture icon. He appeared in assorted toys, Happy Meal prizes, and a music video. But what happened to Baby Sinclair after the show ended? Where did he go? And how did he end up being found again after all these years?

The Mystery of the Missing Baby

For a long time, no one knew what happened to Baby Sinclair or the other puppets from Dinosaurs. They were stored in a warehouse along with other props and costumes from the show, where they suffered from neglect and deterioration. The puppets’ latex skin began to crack and peel, exposing the foam and wires underneath. The puppets’ eyes also became cloudy and discolored.

In 2014, Buzzfeed writer Louis Peitzman toured the Jim Henson Creature Shop and reported that Baby Sinclair was the only surviving puppet from Dinosaurs, and that he was in the possession of Brian Henson, Jim Henson’s son and one of the executive producers of the show. However, the puppet was still in very poor condition, and it was unclear if it could be restored or preserved. This news sparked a wave of nostalgia and concern among fans of the show, who wondered why Baby Sinclair was not taken better care of or donated to a museum. Many fans expressed their sadness and anger over the state of the puppet, and called for Disney to save him or give him a proper home.

The Lost and Found Story of Baby Sinclair

Baby Sinclair was created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the legendary studio that brought to life iconic characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Yoda, and many more. The Creature Shop was founded by Jim Henson in 1979, and after his death in 1990, his son Brian Henson took over as president.

Brian Henson was one of the executive producers of Dinosaurs, a show that he described as “a sitcom with a message”. The show was set in a prehistoric world where dinosaurs lived like humans, with jobs, families, and social issues. The show was inspired by the work of cartoonist Gary Larson and an idea by Jim Henson.

The show’s main characters were the Sinclair family, a typical suburban clan of dinosaurs. The father, Earl Sinclair, was a megalosaurus who worked as a tree pusher for the Wesayso Corporation. The mother, Fran Sinclair, was an allosaurus who stayed at home and took care of the kids. The eldest son, Robbie Sinclair, was a hypsilophodon who rebelled against his father’s conservative views. The daughter, Charlene Sinclair, was a protoceratops who cared about fashion and popularity. And then there was the baby.

Baby Sinclair was born in the first episode of the show. He was voiced by Kevin Clash, who also voiced Elmo on Sesame Street. Clash gave Baby Sinclair a high-pitched voice and a sassy attitude that contrasted with his cute appearance. Baby Sinclair also had a signature phrase he would say whenever he hit his father with a frying pan: “Not the mama!”

Baby Sinclair quickly became the most popular character on the show, and also the most merchandised. He appeared on T-shirts, toys, books, video games, and even a rap album. He also spawned several catchphrases besides “Not the mama!”, such as “I’m the baby, gotta love me!”, “Again!”, and “Gotta go!”

Baby Sinclair was loved by millions of fans, young and old, who tuned in every week to watch his antics and adventures. He was a star in his own right.

The Fall of Baby Sinclair

Dinosaurs was a successful show for its first three seasons but faced some challenges. The production costs were high; each episode required dozens of puppeteers, animatronics, costumes, and sets. The show also tackled controversial topics, such as environmentalism, feminism, racism, drugs, religion, and war. Some critics praised the show’s satire and social commentary, while others found it too preachy or inappropriate for children.

The show’s ratings declined in its fourth season, and ABC canceled it in 1994. The show’s final episode was titled “Changing Nature”, and it featured a dark and depressing ending that shocked many viewers.

In the episode, Earl Sinclair causes an ecological disaster. This triggers a chain reaction that leads to global cooling and an impending ice age. The Sinclair family tries to cope with the situation as they watch the news reports of the world falling apart. In the last scene, they huddle together in their home as snow covers their windows. The finale was intended to be a powerful statement about humanity’s impact on the environment and the fate of the dinosaurs. However, many fans felt it was too bleak and depressing for a comedy show. Some even thought that it was a cruel joke or a mistake.

After Dinosaurs ended, Baby Sinclair disappeared from the public eye. His puppets were stored in warehouses or sold to private owners or museums. His merchandise became collectors’ items or faded away in thrift stores or landfills.

Baby Sinclair became a forgotten child star.

The Discovery of Baby Sinclair

For years after Dinosaurs ended, Baby Sinclair remained a cult favorite among fans of the show and nostalgic collectors. Some of his original puppets were sold or auctioned off to private owners or museums. He resurfaced again in a 2021 auction on prop store and apparently that buyer has apparently decide to put him up for sale because of his condition.

Someone has listed Baby Sinclair on eBay for $25,000. The seller actually claims the “condition wasn’t as they stated,” but let’s remember, there were articles about their poor condition in Buzzfeed, so buyer be aware. The seller also says that It needs restoration and master restorer Tom Spina had messaged to me that it can be done as he has restored some ninja turtle props.” One of those turtle props is also listed for sale.

You might be wondering why the Baby Sinclair puppet and the other puppets from Dinosaurs have decayed so much over the years. The answer lies in the material they were made of: foam latex. Foam latex is a type of rubber that is used to create realistic skin and flesh for puppets, masks, prosthetics and special effects. It is flexible, lightweight and easy to paint and sculpt. However, it also has a major drawback: it does not last very long.

As explained by some experts from the Jim Henson Creature Shop, foam latex is very sensitive to light, which causes it to dry out and crumble over time. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Julie Zobel of the Henson Creature Shop said: “Keep in mind, Dinosaurs ended production in 1994, so it’s amazing that there’s anything left. The thing that breaks down foam latex is light.” Peter Brooke, the creative supervisor, added: “You’re dealing with a rubber. It’s based off of natural latex, which deteriorates over time, but you’ve whisked it into such a fine cell structure. The cell structure eventually over time, with light, dehydrates and gets to the point where it literally just turns to dust. And you can’t save it. You can’t reconstitute it.”

This means that foam latex puppets have a very limited lifespan, and require careful storage and maintenance to preserve them as long as possible. Unfortunately, this was not the case for the Dinosaurs puppets, which were left in a warehouse without proper care or protection. As a result, they suffered from severe damage and decay, and became almost unrecognizable.

If you want to get your hands on a Baby Sinclair that isn’t falling apart, NECA can help you relive your memories with their Ultimate Earl Sinclair and Ultimate Baby Sinclair action figures. These 7-inch scale figures are based on the original designs by Kirk Thatcher, a Henson team member who also worked on The Muppets and Fraggle Rock.

The Earl figure features a realistic sculpt and paint job that captures his scaly skin, yellow eyes, and blue shirt. He has over 25 points of articulation, including a hinged jaw and swivel neck. He also comes with four interchangeable heads that show different expressions: happy, angry, surprised, and bored. Additionally, he has a pair of glasses, a remote control, and a newspaper as accessories.

The Baby figure is equally impressive, with a detailed sculpt and paint job that recreates his cute features, such as his big eyes, chubby cheeks, and diaper. He has over 15 points of articulation, including a ball-jointed head and tail. He also comes with three interchangeable heads that show different expressions: happy, laughing, and crying. Moreover, he has a bottle, a cookie, and a frying pan as accessories.

