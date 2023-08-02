Johnny Depp is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Hollywood, and he has played many iconic roles in movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands, and more. But he also cuts a fine figure as an action… figure. Go figure.

In this article, we’re taking a deep dive into Johnny Depp’s career through his action figures based on the characters he portrayed on the big screen. Whether you are a fan of his quirky and adventurous persona, dark and mysterious side, or charming and charismatic style, there is a Johnny Depp action figure. That’s right; we’re going into – THE DEPPVERSE.

Ahoy, mateys! If you are looking for some swashbuckling pirate action figures, look no further than the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Johnny Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow, the eccentric and charismatic pirate who always finds himself in trouble and adventure. There are many, MANY Jack Sparrow action figures available. We’d never get to Depp’s other films if we went through them all. But Captain Jack has had his likeness recreated by several companies, with the best being NECA’s sculpts.

Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End – 12″ Scale Jack Sparrow: This 12-inch figure by Neca is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring a stunning likeness of Johnny Depp, a sword, a pistol, and a removable hat. It also has the man’s voice and says three phrases from the movie. You can buy this large and impressive Jack Sparrow figure from Amazon. It’s almost as big as his ego!

If you are looking for some action figures that will touch your heart and make you cry, look no further than Edward Scissorhands. This series tells the story of Edward Scissorhands, an artificial man with scissors for, you guessed it, hands who falls in love with a human girl. He is gentle and misunderstood but also artistic and skilled. Johnny Depp plays Edward Scissorhands, known for his creative skills, kind heart, and tragic fate. There are two Edward Scissorhands action figures that you can buy online:

McFarlane Movie Maniacs Series 3 Edward Scissorhands: This 6-inch figure by McFarlane is based on Edward Scissorhands from the movie, featuring an accurate sculpt of Johnny Depp, a leather-like costume, scissors for hands, and a base for display. You can buy this touching and thematic Edward Scissorhands figure from eBay. It’s a veritable emo album cover of listings for this figure on the auction site.

Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Edward Scissorhands: This 12-inch figure by Present Toys is a high-end collectible of Edward Scissorhands from the movie, featuring a fantastic likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume with metal buckles and belts, scissors for hands with interchangeable blades, a cutout paper chain, and a stand with nameplate. It also has over 30 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this premium and realistic Edward Scissorhands figure on eBay. It will not do your hair.

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Well, maybe not Willy Wonka, the eccentric chocolatier who owns the chocolate factory in this movie. He invites five lucky children to visit his wonderland, but not all are worthy of his secrets. Johnny Depp plays Willy Wonka, known for his creative inventions, colorful factory, and mysterious past. There are two Willy Wonka action figures that you can choose from:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 18″ Figures Willy Wonka: This 18-inch figure by Neca is a replica of Willy Wonka from the movie, featuring a realistic likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume, a cane, and sunglasses. It also has 14 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this large and impressive Willy Wonka figure from eBay. It’s almost as tall as his hat!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Basic Series Willy Wonka: This 7-inch figure by Funrise is a smaller version of Willy Wonka from the movie, featuring a detailed sculpt of Johnny Depp, a plastic costume, a cane, sunglasses, and a base accessory. It also has 7 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this smaller and affordable Willy Wonka figure from eBay. It’s great for those who want to save some money for more chocolate… or meat pies?

If you like your action figures with a slice of horror and a dash of music, you will love Sweeney Todd. Based on the musical of the same name, it tells the story of Sweeney Todd, a barber who slits the throats of his customers and turns them into pies. He is driven by revenge but also by love. Johnny Depp plays Sweeney Todd, who is known for his revenge, his horror, and his songs. There is one Sweeney Todd action figure that you can buy online:

Sweeney Todd – Hot Toys MMS149 Demon Barber Street 1/6 Sweeney Todd Johnny Depp Figure Gift: This 12-inch figure by Hot Toys is a high-end collectible of Sweeney Todd from the movie, featuring a stunning likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume with realistic details, a razor, a shaving kit, a pie, and a stand with nameplate. It also has over 30 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this dark and humorous Sweeney Todd figure from eBay. Now if only we could get the Affleck version from Jersey Girl.

Are you ready to go down the rabbit hole? Then you will love the Alice in Wonderland franchise. This series is based on the classic books by Lewis Carroll, which tell the story of Alice, a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and enters a magical world. She meets many strange and colorful characters along the way, including the Mad Hatter. Johnny Depp plays Mad Hatter, who is known for his magic, his adventure, and his feelings.

Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter Action Figure Version 2.0 Medicom: This 12-inch figure by Medicom is based on the Mad Hatter from the movie, featuring a detailed sculpt of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume with colorful patterns, a hat, a teapot, a cup, and a saucer. It also has 20 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this whimsical and fantastical Mad Hatter figure from Amazon. It’s great for those who love the magic and adventure of Alice in Wonderland.

Do you believe in magic? Then maybe the Fantastic Beasts franchise is your Huckleberry. This series is a spinoff of the Harry Potter films, in which Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who travels the world to study magical creatures, gets involved in a conflict between two powerful wizards: Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny Depp plays Grindelwald, who is known for his spells, his history with Dumbledore, and his penetrating stare.

Fantastic Beasts Grindelwald Hot Toys: This 12-inch figure by Hot Toys is a high-end collectible of Grindelwald from the movie, featuring a tremendous likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume with leather-like details, a wand, an Elder Wand, a skull with LED light-up function, and a stand with nameplate. It also has over 30 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this magical and mysterious Grindelwald figure on auction sites like eBay. It’s ideal for those who love the magic and mysterious world of Harry Potter.

Do you have a soft spot for romance? Even if it involves death? Based on the stop-motion animated film produced by Tim Burton, The Corpse Bride tells the story of Victor, a shy and nervous groom who accidentally marries a dead bride. He is torn between his love for his living fiancée and his loyalty to his undead wife. Johnny Depp voices Victor.

Corpse Bride – Series 1 Victor: This 7-inch figure by McFarlane is based on Victor from the movie, featuring a realistic sculpt of Johnny Depp, a fabric suit, a removable hat, and a dog skeleton accessory. It also has 14 points of articulation for posing and display. It’s great for those who love the romantic and gothic stories of Victor and Emily.

Do you enjoy a good mystery? Especially if it involves a headless horseman? Sleepy Hollow is based on the short story by Washington Irving, which tells the story of Ichabod Crane, an eccentric and rational detective who investigates a series of murders by a headless horseman in a small town. He uncovers a dark, supernatural secret that threatens his life and sanity. Johnny Depp plays Ichabod Crane and was committed to action figure immortality by McFarlane Toys.

Sleepy Hollow – Basic Series Ichabod Crane: This 7-inch figure by McFarlane is based on Ichabod Crane from the movie, featuring a detailed likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric coat, a satchel, goggles, and various forensic tools. It also has 20 points of articulation for posing and display. It’s ideal for those who love the dark and mysterious atmosphere of Sleepy Hollow.

Sleepy Hollow – Hot Toys Ichabod Crane: This 12-inch figure by Hot Toys is a high-end collectible of Ichabod Crane from the movie, featuring a stunning likeness of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume, a satchel, goggles, and various forensic tools. It also has over 30 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this dark and mysterious Ichabod Crane figure from Amazon or eBay.

This thrilling and humorous action movie may not be remembered fondly by all. However, Johnny Depp fans still love his Tonto, a Native American warrior who recounts the origin of the legendary masked hero The Lone Ranger. There is one Tonto action figure that you can buy online:

The Lone Ranger – Hot Toys Tonto: This 12-inch figure is based on Tonto from the movie by Hot Toys, featuring a fantastic resemblance of Johnny Depp, a fabric costume with tribal accessories, a crow headdress, a tomahawk, and a pistol. It also has over 30 points of articulation for posing and display. You can buy this stoic Tonto figure from eBay.

We were surprised at the noticeable lack of toys and collectibles around the film Rango. This animated Western is known for its comedy, adventure, and characters. Johnny Depp voices Rango, a chameleon who becomes the sheriff of a town in the Wild West. There is one Rango vinyl figure that you can buy online:

Rango – Hot Toys Vinyl Collectible Figure: This 9-inch figure is based on Rango from the movie by Hot Toys, featuring a detailed sculpt, a sheriff costume, and a removable hat. The vinyl also includes Priscilla and a movie-accurate backdrop. You’re move, pilgrim.

Featuring a who’s who ofthen-up-and-comingg actors in one of the most storied Vietnam films ever made, Johnny Depp plays Lerner, a translator, and photographer who serves in the Vietnam War. There is one Lerner action figure that you can buy online:

Platoon – Basic Series Lerner: This figure is based on Lerner from the movie, featuring a realistic likeness of Johnny Depp in uniform, a helmet, a camera, and a rifle, with multiple alternative arms and legs for detailed posing. This figure is ideal for collectors who love the gritty and realistic portrayal of the Vietnam War.

Missing In Action… Figures

Of all the Johnny Depp action figures we could turn up online, we were shocked at some figures that don’t exist but should. Some fans have taken it upon themselves to create custom figures of Depp based on characters like Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas or John Dillinger from Public Enemies. How can no one have committed Depp’s Nightmare on Elm Street character Glen Lantz or Once Upon a Time in Mexico’s CIA agent Sands to plastic perfection?! Collectors are also being denied a Cry-Baby, Barnabus Collins, and shockingly, no Officer Tom Hanson from his breakthrough role on 21 Jump St. Boo! Boo we say!

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you can show your appreciation by buying some of his action figures and displaying them proudly in your home. They are not only fun and collectible but also a tribute to one of the greatest actors of our time. Okay, so which one is your favorite? Who would win in a Depp-verse Battle Royale?