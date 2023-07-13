True fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise know that Captain Jack Sparrow is not the star of the Pirates films. As we all know, it’s actually the adorable and mischievous monkey, Jack.

In the Pirates films, Jack is the pet and sidekick of Captain Barbossa, the former nemesis and later ally of Captain Jack Sparrow. Jack is a capuchin monkey cursed by the Aztec gold, along with Barbossa and his crew, in the first film, The Curse of the Black Pearl. He remained undead until the third film, At World’s End, when he was shot by Barbossa and revived by Tia Dalma. He also appeared in the fourth and fifth films, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales, where he continued to cause trouble and steal scenes.

Johnny Depp, the actor who played Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, expressed his admiration and affection for the animal actors who played Jack the Monkey, such as Tara, Levi, Pablo, Chiquita, and Mollie. Still, he has also joked about how the monkey was more popular than him. Depp said, “I love that monkey. I have a great relationship with that monkey. He’s amazing. He’s a scene-stealer. He’s a star. He’s bigger than me.”

He also said, “He’s got a trailer that’s bigger than mine. He’s got a longer lunch break than me. He’s got everything. I’m telling you, he’s a diva.”

Depp even revealed that he had to wear a special perfume to attract the monkey to him because the monkey preferred Geoffrey Rush, who played Captain Barbossa. Depp said, “The thing is, he loves Geoffrey because Geoffrey has a really hairy chest, and he loves to nestle in there. So I had to wear this female pheromone perfume to lure him over to me.”

The monkeys also weren’t great with some of the aspects of a large production on a ship. One of the stories from the set is that when the camera helicopter appeared above, the live capuchin, played by Tara and Levi, would get very nervous. They couldn’t keep the live monkey on the Barbosa’s shoulder. The call came in for a stunt double. That stunt double has recently resurfaced on eBay.

A realistic, life-sized Capuchin replica that is built as a pose-able marionette to mount onto Hector Barbosa’s shoulder during action scenes. Now, you can own a piece of movie history with this screen-used prop capuchin monkey from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This is the exact prop used in the film and is being sold directly by the makers who continued putting it to work after Pirates of the Caribbean. This capuchin also doubled the same live capuchins and appeared in stunt scenes on Californication starring David Duchovny and Natasha McElhone (Season 4, Episode 4, “Monkey Business”).

The prop is made of latex and fur and has realistic details and features. It measures about 18 inches in length and weighs about 4 pounds. It comes with a certificate of authenticity and a letter of provenance to verify its origin. The prop is in very good condition, according to the seller. It has some minor wear and tear from production use but nothing that affects its appearance or value.

This prop is a rare and valuable piece of movie memorabilia that any Pirates of the Caribbean fan would love to have. It is also a tribute to the talented animal actors who played Jack, such as Tara, Levi, Pablo, Chiquita, and Mollie. They were trained by Ursula Brauner, who also worked with other animals in films such as Harry Potter, The Mummy, and Indiana Jones.

If you love Jack the Monkey and want him hanging out on your shoulder, don’t miss this opportunity to get this screen-used prop capuchin monkey from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It is a stunning piece of craftsmanship that will make you feel like you are part of the Pirates of the Caribbean universe. Order yours today and get ready for some monkey business!