Remus Lupin’s wand may not be of any use to him anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take it home to honor his memory.

Are you a fan of Harry Potter and his magical adventures? Do you wish to wield a wand and cast spells like your favorite characters? Well, now you can own a piece of movie history and feel the power of a real werewizard!

An iconic prop from the Harry Potter film franchise is up for grabs on eBay: the screen-used wand of Remus Lupin, played by David Thewlis. Lupin was a Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, a loyal member of the Order of the Phoenix, and one of the creators of the Marauder’s Map. He was also a werewolf who struggled with his condition and tried to protect Harry from his former friend, Peter Pettigrew.

Lupin’s wand is a unique design that reflects his personality and backstory. It is dark brown with a spiral pattern and a curved handle. It measures 13.5 inches long and exhibits age, production use, and some rubbing to paint. It comes with a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros. and is one of only a few wands Thewlis uses on screen. Remus Lupin and Tonks sacrificed their lives for Harry and the Order of the Phoenix in the final battle against Voldemort. Take up his wand and avenge him!

This is not the first time a Harry Potter prop has been sold online. There are many other screen-used props available on eBay right now, such as screen-used student wands, chocolate frogs, posters, feathers, Gringott’s coins, or even the case used for Johnny Depp’s Wand in The Crimes of Grindelwald. So even if you don’t have the gold coins for Remus’ wand, you can still splurge on something from the trolly cart.

Whether you are looking for a gift for yourself or a fellow Potterhead, this is a golden opportunity to own a piece of cinematic magic. Don’t miss this chance to add Lupin’s wand to your collection and unleash your inner wizard!

