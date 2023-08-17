The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pops! featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and other characters from Halloween Town are now available to preorder.

The classic stop-motion animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas is now the great symbol for spooky season year round, so it’s only appropriate to celebrate it’s 30th year on the planet with some Funko Pops! Funko is releasing some spooktacular new versions of Jack, Sally, Zero, and even Sandy Claws’ elves are getting in the mix this time! Whether you want to display them in their attractive window boxes or take them out to create your own festive diorama, these Funko Pops are sure to bring joy and nostalgia to any collector.

Here is a list of all the Funko Pops that are available or coming soon for the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas:

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack and Zero with Tree Deluxe Funko Pop – A deluxe-sized Funko Pop depicts Jack Skellington and his loyal ghost dog Zero standing next to a twisted tree that has a jack-o-lantern on top. It’s a perfect blend of Halloween and Christmas themes and features our favorite dead pet and dead pet owner.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Christmas Sally Funko Pop – The rag doll who loves Jack, wearing a red dress and holding a basket of mistletoe. She looks ready to celebrate Christmas with her sweetheart.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack – This Funko Pop! featuring Jack Skellington dressed as Sandy Claws and holding a string of lights can also smell like peppermint candy canes! You can pre-order an exclusive version of this Pop! at Entertainment Earth that is scented for the season. Amazon also has a version that Glows in the Dark.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Funko Pop – A Funko Pop! depicting Jack Skellington as the Pumpkin King, wearing a pumpkin mask and covered in flames. Entertainment Earth also has an exclusive version that smells like pumpkin spice, which is perfect for fall.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington (Lab) Funko Pop – This Funko Pop! statue shows Jack Skellington in his lab. His desk has a microscope, vials, and beakers to study the secrets of Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Christmas Town Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Another deluxe-sized Funko Pop shows Jack Skellington standing before the Christmas Town door, shaped like a Christmas tree. He looks curious and excited about his discovery.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Zero with Candy Cane Funko Pop – This Funko Pop features Zero, the adorable ghost dog, holding a candy cane in his mouth. He looks happy and playful, enjoying his sweet treat.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack with Halloween Door Deluxe Funko Pop – This deluxe-sized Funko Pop portrays Jack Skellington standing before the Halloween Town door, its tree trunk emblazoned with a jack-o-lantern. He looks proud and confident about his hometown.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Sally with Gravestone Deluxe Funko Pop – Another Funko Pop depicts Sally sitting on a gravestone. She looks sad and lonely, longing for Jack’s attention.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington with Gravestone Funko Pop – Jack Skellington leaning on a gravestone. He looks thoughtful and melancholic, wondering about his purpose in life.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Jack Skellington Funko Pop – This Funko Pop displays Jack Skellington in his formal attire, wearing a black suit. He looks elegant and sophisticated, ready for any occasion.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Sally Funko Pop – Sally in her formal dress. She looks beautiful and graceful, complementing Jack’s style.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack with Snowflake – Specialty Series Exclusive: This Funko Pop shows Jack Skellington holding a snowflake in his hand and wearing a winter hat. He looks amazed by the wonders of Christmas Town.

Another exciting collection that Funko has released for the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas is the Funko Pop! Nightmare Before Christmas Train. This collection features Jack Skellington and his friends riding on a train with carts inspired by the film and characters.

The train can be built by grabbing five characters and carts that can be connected together to form a long and festive locomotive:

Jack Skellington in Engine Train: Jack Skellington driving a purple train engine. Clear the way, the Pumpkin King is coming through! Choo! Choo!

Sally in Cat Cart: This piece depicts Sally sitting on a black cat cart. She seems genuinely excited to be riding the Skellington train.

Zero in Duck Cart: This cart features Zero, the ghost dog on the undead duck from the film He looks happy and playful, enjoying his ride.

Oogie Boogie in Dice Cart: The next cart portrays Oogie Boogie, the villainous sack of bugs, standing on a cart that has two dice on the front and a snake on the back. He has a sinister grin on his face. He looks evil and cunning, plotting to ruin Jack’s plans.

Mayor in Ghost Cart: The final cart shows the Mayor of Halloween Town, a two-faced politician, riding on a cart that has a ghost on the front. He looks anxious and nervous, trying to keep up with Jack’s ideas.

The Funko Pop! Nightmare Before Christmas Train is a fun and creative way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas. These pieces are not only cute and collectible but also engaging, just like the movie they are based on. They are sure to bring joy and nostalgia to any Nightmare Before Christmas fan who loves Funko Pops.

As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pops! Whether you want to collect them all or just pick your favorites, you won’t regret adding these amazing figures to your collection. They are fun, whimsical, and engaging, just like the movie they are based on.

So don’t wait any longer and order your Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pops today! You’ll be glad you did!

Happy anniversary, The Nightmare Before Christmas! Who’s your favorite NBX character? Let us know in the comments below.