Are you ready to enter the mansion? The Haunted Mansion Collection, that is. The new movie based on the classic Disney attraction is coming to theaters this week, and it promises to be a spooky and hilarious adventure for the whole family.

Starring a stellar cast of comedy and horror legends, the movie follows a single mom and her son who move into a haunted house and enlist the help of some quirky experts to get rid of the ghosts. If you’re a fan of the ride, you’ll love seeing all the familiar characters and scenes come to life on the big screen.

Do you love the eerie atmosphere, the creepy characters, and the catchy tune of Grim Grinning Ghosts? If so, you’re in luck! ShopDisney has just released a new collection of products inspired by The Haunted Mansion, and they are perfect for adding spooky flair to your wardrobe, home, and more. The Haunted Mansion collection features a variety of items, from clothing and accessories to home decor and collectibles. Whether you want to dress up as your favorite ghost, cozy up with a weighted throw, or display stunning artwork, you’ll find something to suit your taste and budget.

Here are some of the highlights of the collection:

Clothing and Accessories

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women: Even Wednesday Adams will want this dress for its flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and iconic wallpaper print from the attraction. It also glows in the dark for an extra spooky effect.

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Blazer: This blazer is an innovative and stylish way to show off your love for The Haunted Mansion. It has a black and purple color scheme and a glow-in-the-dark logo on the chest pocket.

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults: A spirit jersey that’s cozy and comfortable with a soft fleece fabric and a glow in the dark print of Hatbox Ghost letting you know “There’s Room For One More!” on the back of the shirt.

The Haunted Mansion Ghosts Short Sleep Set for Women: A cute and comfy sleep set, with a top and shorts made of soft cotton. It has a print of Madame Leota and other ghosts on the top and a matching pattern on the shorts.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet: This wristlet wallet is a chic and practical accessory with leather trim and a zip closure. It has a print of Madame Leota and other ghosts on the exterior and multiple card slots on the interior.

The Haunted Mansion Clogs for Adults by Crocs: These clogs are comfortable and durable, with a Croslite foam material and a pivoting heel strap. They have a print of The Haunted Mansion logo on the top and glow in the dark for an extra spooky effect.

The Haunted Mansion Bride Veil for Adults: A veil is a fun and festive way to dress up as the bride from The Haunted Mansion. It has a lace trim and a red rose accent. It also has an LED light-up feature that looks like the bride’s heart is beating.

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Adults: This t-shirt is simple and stylish, with a black color and a crew neck. It has a print of The Haunted Mansion logo on the front that glows in the dark for an extra spooky effect.

The Haunted Mansion Sleep Pants for Adults: These sleep pants are cozy and comfortable, with an elastic waistband and a drawstring closure. They have a print of The Haunted Mansion wallpaper on the legs.

Home Decor

The Haunted Mansion Weighted Throw: Bury yourself alive under this weighted Haunted Mansion throw featuring the wallpaper pattern found at the popular attraction. Weighing in at 12 pounds, it’s designed to reduce stress and aid relaxation so you’ll be able to rest in peace.

The Haunted Mansion Porcelain Cake Stand: This cake stand is elegant and whimsical, with a porcelain material and a sculpted base. It has a print of Madame Leota’s tombstone on the floor and The Haunted Mansion logo on the plate.

Madame Leota Book Box: This book box is clever and mysterious, with a wooden material and a hidden compartment. It has a design of Madame Leota’s book from The Haunted Mansion on the cover and opens to reveal a storage space for your secrets.

The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Figure by Department 56: This figure is detailed and impressive, with a resin material and an LED light-up feature. It is a replica of The Haunted Mansion’s facade that lights up and plays Grim Grinning Ghosts when activated.

The Haunted Mansion Coffin Mug: This mug is fun and quirky, with ceramic material and a coffin shape. It has a design ofthe notorious murderer Constance Hatchaway wielding her hatchet on one side and the Haunted Mansion logo on the other.

The Haunted Mansion Porcelain Tray:

The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board: This is fancy and functional, with wood material and a swivel design. It has a plan of The Haunted Mansion logo on the top and opens to reveal four cheese tools inside. Just be careful to avoid the frumunda cheese.

Hitchhiking Ghosts Doom Buggy Pet Bed: This pet bed is cute and cozy, with a polyester material and a doom buggy shape. It has a design of the hitchhiking ghosts on the front and The Haunted Mansion logo on the back. It also has a removable cushion for easy cleaning.

Collectibles

LEGO The Haunted Mansion: This LEGO set is fun and challenging, with over 3,000 pieces and ten minifigures. The replica of The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland features various details and scenes from the ride.

Inspired by The Haunted Mansion Disney ily 4EVER Doll Fashion Pack: This fashion pack is cute and creative, with a dress, shoes, and hatbox ghost headband accessory. The Haunted Mansion inspires it and fits any Disney ILY 4Ever doll.

Hitchhiking Ghosts Sketchbook Ornament: Shaped like a doom buggy with hitchhiking ghosts inside, this festive and fun ornament also plays Grim Grinning Ghosts when activated. Let’s just hope the delivery person doesn’t pick up a ghost on the way.

The Hatbox Ghost Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament: Plussed with glowing translucent accents, this deranged denizen of The Haunted Mansion’s attic will help you get a head start on the holiday season.

The Bride Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament: Creepy and classic, another ornament from the collections shaped like the bride from The Haunted Mansion. It’s translucent and glows with a ghastly light. Maybe don’t make any wedding plans with this one.

Ghost Host Sketchbook Ornament: Your Ghost Host welcomes foolish mortals to The Haunted Mansion for a glass-domed Sketchbook Ornament that will provide additional chills throughout the holiday season. Any questions? Just ”axe.”

The Haunted Mansion Mystery Pin Blind Pack: This pin pack is exciting and surprising, with two mystery pins inside. Each pin features a character or scene from The Haunted Mansion attraction. There are 12 pins to collect in total.

The Haunted Mansion Mini Jumbo Pin: This pin is large and impressive, with metal material and a limited-release edition. It featuresdesigns from other mini pins brought together to form one giant collage with characters from the ride.

Madame Leota Pin: This pin is small and beautiful, with a metal material and an enamel finish. It features a design of Madame Leota’s face from The Haunted Mansion attraction.

The Haunted Mansion “The Procession” Giclée by Michael Humphries: This artwork is stunning and captivating, with canvas material and a limited edition print. It features a scene from The Haunted Mansion attraction’s graveyard, where various ghosts are having a party.

The Haunted Mansion “Haunted Mansion” by Rodel Gonzalez Canvas Artwork: This art is gorgeous and mesmerizing, with canvas material and a limited edition print. It features an aerial view of The Haunted Mansion attraction at night, with various details and colors.