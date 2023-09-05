We’re halfway through Ahsoka on Disney+. We’ve got the Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls and Tiki Mugs to start planning your Ahsoka finale watch party.

Are you looking for a way to spice up your next Star Wars-themed party? Do you want to impress your guests with some unique and fun drinkware that captures the spirit of the galaxy far, far away? If so, check out these fantastic Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls and Mugs from Geeki Tikis!

Geeki Tikis is a company that specializes in creating geeky and pop culture-inspired ceramic mugs, bowls, and accessories that are perfect for any occasion. They have a wide range of products based on popular franchises such as Marvel, DC, Star Trek, and Harry Potter. But one of their most popular and beloved collections is the Star Wars Tiki line, which features iconic characters, vehicles, and locations from the Star Wars saga in a colorful and whimsical tiki style.

The Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls and Mugs are ideal for serving your favorite beverages at your next party, whether a birthday, a holiday, or a casual gathering with friends. You can choose from several sets, including a large punch bowl and matching mini muglets or individual mugs that hold various amounts of liquid. Each set or mug is made of high-quality ceramic and has a hand-painted finish, making it look like an authentic tiki artifact.

Here are some of the awesome Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls to prep for your next Star Wars-themed Halloween or watch party:

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Landspeeder Punch Bowl Set With Luke and R2-D2 Mini Muglets: Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 mini muglets come with this punchbowl set based on Luke’s Tattoine Landspeeder. R2-D2 was a terrible bartender in Return of the Jedi, but he makes a great drink.

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Millennium Falcon Punch Bowl Set With Mini Muglets: The Millennium Falcon is the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, but as a punch bowl, she holds 45 ounces of liquid. It also comes with Han Solo and Chewbacca mini muglets. The last one to finish their drink has to eat the space worm.

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Sandcrawler Punch Bowl Set With Jawa Mini Muglet: The massive Sandcrawler vehicle used by the Jawas on Tatooine as a punch bowl that holds 32 ounces of liquid. It also comes with a cute Jawa mini muglet that holds 2 ounces. Fill the Sandcrawler with Blue Milk and serve it to your guests with the Jawa muglet. This set is perfect for fans of the original trilogy and the Mandalorian series.

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship 24-Ounce Punch Bowl With Mini Muglet: This set features Boba Fett’s starship, The Firespray, formerly known as Slave I, as a punch bowl that holds 24 ounces of liquid. It also comes with a Boba Fett mini muglet that holds 2 ounces. This set is perfect for fans of the legendary bounty hunter and his iconic ship. Fill that Firespray punchbowl with some Fireball and get this party going!

Geeki Tikis Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Punch Bowl With Mini Muglet: The Razor Crest, the sleek and sturdy ship used by Din Djarin, AKA the Mandalorian, as a punch bowl that holds 36 ounces of liquid. It also comes with a Mandalorian holding The Child mini muglet that holds 2 ounces.

As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls and Mugs. Mix and match them according to your preferences and needs, or collect them for a complete set. No matter your choice, you will have a blast with these extraordinary drinkware pieces.

You can find these Star Wars Tiki Punch Bowls and Mugs online at Amazon, eBay, and Toynk. Take advantage of this opportunity to get your hands on mugs that make you feel like you’re drinking in a galaxy far away.

