The Force is strong with these Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka vinyl figures, inspired by the new Disney+ series. The show follows the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight who left the Order after being falsely accused of a crime. Now, she travels the galaxy searching for a new purpose and hunting down old enemies.

We’ve seen her on two seasons of The Mandalorian, but now Dave Filoni and company are picking up threads from the animated series Rebels. Along the way, she meets old friends and new allies, also featured in the Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka figure line.

The Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka Pops! line consists of six figures, each with its own unique design and details. They are:

Sabine Wren Funko Pop – Amazon Exclusive: Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior and artist who was apparently Ahsoka’s former Padawan apprentice in the time since we last saw them together. She has a distinctive look with her colorful armor and helmet, faithfully recreated in this Pop! figure. She also comes with a blaster and a spray can, ready to make her mark on the galaxy. This glow-in-the-dark figure is exclusive to Amazon, so don’t miss your chance to add it to your collection.

Professor Huyang Funko Pop – Amazon: Professor Huyang, voiced by David Tennant, is a droid specializing in lightsaber construction. He has taught young Jedi how to build their lightsabers for over a thousand years. He is also a friend and ally of Ahsoka, who helps her decipher a map that could lead her to Ezra Bridger, a missing Jedi who disappeared with the Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop – Amazon: Ahsoka Tano is the titular character of the series and one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. She was once Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, but left the Jedi Order after being falsely accused of a crime. She later became a key figure in the Rebel Alliance and fought against the Empire. This Pop! has her look from the first episode of the show with her cloak and hood.

Marrok Funko Pop – Amazon: Marrok is a shadowy Inquisitor under the command of Baylan Skoll. Fans are already wondering who the Sith under the helmet who held their own against Ahsoka really is. The odds-on favorite is Barriss Offee. She’s Ahsoka’s former peer; they canonically have unresolved beef, and, most importantly, she was a small character created by George Lucas and developed further in the Clone Wars. Dave Filoni will always come back to characters with those traits. Ezra Bridger, being Marrok, is a dark horse pick. While this would be dramatic, the character parallels with Ahsoka as an equal aren’t there. Also, Ezra did his dance with the dark side and came out clean. It could just be some Sith, maybe the first knight of Ren? Who knows, but isn’t it fun to have great Star Wars back on TV?

Chopper figure does not come with a rad flaming jet and can’t fly. The flames are just a serving suggestion. Photo: Funko

General Hera Syndulla Funko Pop – Amazon: General Hera Syndulla is a Twi’lek pilot and leader of the Ghost crew, a group of rebels that fought against the Empire. She is also one of Ahsoka’s oldest friends and mentors, who provides her with support and guidance. This Pop! figure portrays Hera in her green skin and lekku, wearing her orange flight suit and goggles. She also has a blaster pistol at her side, ready for action.

C1-10P (Chopper) Funko Pop – Amazon: C1-10P, or Chopper for short, is an astromech droid that belongs to Hera Syndulla. He is sarcastic, grumpy, and often disobedient, but he is also loyal and brave when it matters. He has helped Hera and her crew on many missions, as well as Ahsoka on occasion. He’s also gotten lost on his own adventures and rescued Imperial droids to the side of the rebellion.

But wait, there’s more! Are you ready to blast off into hyperspace with some of the most iconic and beloved characters from the Star Wars galaxy? If so, you won’t want to miss the new Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes line, featuring vinyl figures of your favorite heroes and their starfighters!

Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes – Ahsoka Tano in Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter, Amazon Exclusive: The former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker and a rebel leader, will come with her Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter, a nimble and agile craft that she piloted in many battles.

Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Rebels Hyperspace Heroes – Hera Syndulla in X-Wing Starfighter, Amazon Exclusive: Hera Syndulla, the captain of the Ghost crew and a skilled pilot, comes in an X-Wing Starfighter, we assumed she used in her fight against the Empire. This is Hera in her rebel pilot Era. We wonder if Taylor Swift had a Clone Wars “Hera?” Get it, because she’s… nevermind.

So what are you waiting for? Order your Funko Pop! Star Wars: Ahsoka and Super Deluxe: Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes figures today from Amazon.com before they sell out. They’re great for playing with and recreating your favorite scenes from the trilogies, shows, and comics. And, of course, may the Force be with you!