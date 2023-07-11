Animal Kingdom Attraction Closing Imminently at Disney World

A popular attraction is closing soon.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions, ranging from quick thrill rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios to adventures in the dark on Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

However, one shouldn’t forget that Walt Disney World is a place to learn, too, with several educational adventures also waiting for Guests. Most of these can be found at EPCOT, but there’s several more waiting across the massive Walt Disney World Resort.

One of these adventures can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and is called Rafiki’s Planet Watch. Unfortunately, this incredibly cool experience will be closing very, very soon.

According to the official Walt Disney World website, Rafiki’s Planet Watch will be closed on Wednesday, July 12, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Thankfully, this attraction will return the next day, on July 13.

The reason for this very brief closure is unknown, but we’re so glad Guests won’t be missing out too much at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Rafiki’s Planet Watch is a very immersive experience, allowing Guests to discover and explore nature while learning about conservation and th importance of taking care of wildlife.

Along the way, Guests will get close looks at several species of animals, ranging from birds, scorpions, snakes, and even spiders.

Disney’s Animal kingdom is a fantastic Park to spend the day at, with an absolutely breathtaking atmosphere to take in around every corner. From Pandora – The World of Avatar to DinoLand U.S.A., Guests will find dozens of fun and unique experiences that can only be found here.

Animal Kingdom’s most popular attractions are, of course, Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, and Flight of Passage, all of which feature incredible theming and impressive animatronics.

