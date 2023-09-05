Disney’s Villain Park Enters Testing Phase

Now that spooky season is just around the corner, the Disney Parks are going all out for Halloween. As Mickey and the gang prepare for the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, California Adventure is creeping on with Oogie Boogie Bash. However, some freakish friends have slipped onto this year’s guest list.

It’s been a while since fans have heard any developments from the supposed Disney Villain Park reported earlier this year. However, it might be the case that things are already in motion, and Disney has been doing it under our noses for weeks.

New Villains Storm Disney Parks, Audiences Thrilled

There has yet to be a direct confirmation or denial from Disney; certain Imagineers have openly expressed interest in bringing this kind of project to life. The embryonic stages of Disney’s Villain Park have already been set in motion; all fans have to do is look at some of the new characters at Disneyland.

The original indicator was the surprise debut of Pete at Mickey’s Toontown earlier this year. What better way to initiate a villain-focused project than with Disney’s first? If that wasn’t confirmation enough, Disney has been introducing more villain activity at special events like Disneyland’s Pride Nite and the most recent Oogie Boogie Bash.

While seeing villains at Disney’s Halloween events is nothing new, it’s the new additions that have many fans tuning their radars towards further development of this new Park. Why incorporate such rare characters like Mad Madam Mim, Yokai, and Judge Doom if they’re only going to use them once?

Further more, the villains aren’t just getting new Character Meet and Greets, they’re getting full-on environments in which to greet their public. The image of Judge Doom straight-up murdering a screaming shoe is nightmare fuel for hundreds of viewers, seeing it in real time at a Park would only further heighten the experience.

Today, Disneyland. Tomorrow, the World!

The combination of all these elements feels too perfect for it to be written off as a one time seasonal event. What Disney is doing is testing out these characters, environments, and experiences to see how they perform with large audiences before going full scale.

When the Disney Villain Park finally comes into existence, many fans who have attended Oogie Boogie Bash and other similar events will undoubtedly notice a few similarities. With testing going on in Disneyland and undeveloped area in Walt Disney World, it’s practically inevitable.

Is this truly the beginning of the long-awaited Disney Villain Park? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!