Guests Try to Fight Disney Villain in Viral Video

Disney Character Performers bring your on-screen favorites to life at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can meet anyone from Jack Sparrow to a Stormtrooper, Mickey Mouse to Ariel… Brave souls can even come face-to-face with a Disney Villain!

Disney Cast Members work tirelessly to perfect their characters, even the most villainous ones. Cruella de Vil will proudly show off her coat made of Dalmatians; Gaston will try to woo you with his oversized muscles. Lady Tremaine will undoubtedly try to convince you of Anastasia and Drizella’s superiority to Cinderella. And watch out for a curse from Maleficent!

Disney Character Meet & Greets are all in good fun. But not all Guests keep it lighthearted. Many have been kicked out of Disney Parks for inappropriately touching or speaking to Disney Characters.

In a now-viral video posted by @sergiosdadjokes, the Evil Queen clapped back at Disneyland Guests who were angry at a comment she made in character:

“Silence, children,” the Disney Villain said as the Guests began to complain.

“I don’t like the way you called my grandpa a peasant,” one Guest said angrily.

“Well, I’ll call you a peasant as well to make it equal,” the Evil Queen responded, walking away from the tense situation.

Hundreds of commenters applauded the Disney Cast Member’s reply and questioned why the upset Guests would interact with a Disney Villain.

“The Guests who get mad at villains for being evil need to take several seats,” said @puppylicks.

“They need to stay home if they aren’t able to take a joke,” @___theartsyally___ agreed.

“We LOVE AND STAND for the Evil Queen,” @zane_keratario_the_fosky wrote.

