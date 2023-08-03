Stormtrooper Signals Emergency, Kicks Guests Out of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Land

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort is a dream for Lucasfilm fans. Drive the best piece of junk in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run or fight Kylo Ren on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Grab a Blue Milk, Green Milk, or maybe a Cold Brew Black Caf, and explore Batuu before a night of unique cocktails at Oga’s Cantina. This Star Wars land is exclusive to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.

Batuu is unique at Walt Disney World Resort as one of the rare locations where characters roam freely. Guests can encounter Rey, Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) with Grogu, and other Star Wars favorites on their adventures through Galaxy’s Edge. Unfortunately, some Guests take advantage of roaming characters, ruining the magic for other families.

TikToker @idreamofdisney21 recently shared this video of a family interrupting a Stormtrooper walking through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

While the characters are typically happy to pose for photos, one woman, in particular, wouldn’t leave the Disney Cast Members alone. She kept stepping in front of the Stormtrooper, insisting they stay for more pictures.

Stormtroopers use preprogrammed phrases to communicate with Guests and stay in character. The Cast Member repeatedly said, “Just doing our job,” and “Clear the way,” attempting to force the woman to move.

“You are dismissed,” the Stormtrooper said. “Goodbye.”

The Cast Member gestured with their arms (potentially signaling an emergency to nearby attendants) and forced their way through the crowd. The family appeared disappointed but didn’t further engage.

Always listen to Disney Cast Member instructions when interacting with Character Performers. They have a set schedule and can’t always take multiple photos with every Guest.

Have you ever met Star Wars Land characters? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.