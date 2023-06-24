Lucasfilm and Disney Are Resurrecting These Jedi Masters

In a world where Disney owns the rights to the Star Wars franchise, it would appear that two Jedi Masters known to have been killed during Order 66 are set to make a triumphant return from the dead.

Have you heard the news?! Lucasfilm Breaks Inclusion Barrier, Hires First Transgender Actor

Back From the Dead: Jedi Masters to Be Resurrected by Lucasfilm, Disney

For those significant Star Wars enthusiasts, Order 66 was the great Jedi purge after Darth Sidious made himself known to Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker. When the Emporer himself called out Order 66, Clone troopers around the galaxy began to assassinate and gun down any and every Jedi that has ever lived. The moment was captured on film in the movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005). Many of us remember the horror of watching helplessly as millions of Jedi were killed by their once loyal Clone troopers. Many great known Jedi were dead that were shown on screen or in the animated television show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). The moment was pivotal in the Star Wars timeline and history, bringing forth the storyline of the Skywalkers and their family troubles within the galaxy.

Did you hear?! Disney Announces Major Changes Coming to Genie+

These troubles led to the eventual showdown between Anakin Skywalker and his son, Luke. The storyline captures the emotional connection we all have with this franchise. A few sequels later, the original Star Wars trilogy remains one of the best trilogies in cinema history. The show Star Wars: Rebels did go into the realm of time travel without calling it time travel. The World Between Worlds is where every point in Star Wars history comes together and intertwines through the Force. The character Ezra Bridger was able to discover this realm and, through it, managed to save Jedi Master Ahsoka Tano as she was taken out of a moment in time where it was believed she died at the hands of her former master, Darth Vader. But that’s all we get from this unseen realm within the Star Wars universe. It would appear that now, Disney and Lucasfilm are gearing up to cross past that threshold and revive a few Jedi masters who were previously known to be dead.

Have you heard?! One of the Country’s Tallest and Fastest Coasters Could Be Returning in 2024

A Star Wars Comic Book Is Reviving These Jedi Masters

A recently released Star Wars comic book, Doctor Aphra #32, written by Alyssa Wong with artwork by Minkyu Jung, has revived Jedi Master Aayla Secura, who was killed by her Clone troopers after Order 66 was executed during the end of the Clone Wars in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005). She can be seen up top to the left of the image with her Clone Troopers right behind her just before she’s gunned down. Here’s a brief description of the events from the comic book that lead to this astounding discovery:

SPOILERS AHEAD – YOU’VE BEEN WARNED

After being drugged, kidnapped, gagged, and stuffed in a cargo chest Luke Skywalker teams up with Doctor Aphra to travel to the planet Sason after listening to a Jedi holocron from Jedi Master Shaak-Ti discussing an artifact called Kythoo’s Bell that has immense destructive power. Upon arriving on the planet and doing battle with some self-regenerating crystalline creatures, Aphra and Luke fall down a hole that opens up beneath their feet and crash in a small pool of water. After briefly getting their bearings they are greeted by both Shaak-Ti and Aayla Secura.

According to reports, the comic book does not dive into why or how these Jedi Masters have risen from the dead. There is no official word yet from Lucasfilm or Disney on these matters, as new Star Wars films will soon be in the works.

Does this mean the comic book is Star Wars canon? Is this a separate timeline? What does this mean for the film franchise moving forward? Many fans were upset with how Disney handled the abrupt death of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But could this mean there’s a chance for this beloved Star Wars character to return in a future film? What about Mace Windu being alive, possibly? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

How do you feel about Disney and Lucasfilm reviving these dead Jedi Masters? Sound off in the comments below.