August might seem a bit early for the spooky season, but the Walt Disney World Resort is already getting its orange on as fall creeps right around the corner. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is Disney’s premiere Halloween event, and this year’s celebration has more than a few extra treats thrown in.

Along with the special decor, menu items, and themed layovers on certain attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain, the various Meet and Greet Characters of Walt Disney World put on their favorite Halloween costumes and break out into song and dance for the Boo to You Parade. This year, however, Mickey has invited a few new friends to join in the fun.

New Guests Arrive for Halloween Party at Disney World

The Boo to You parade always features the typical ensemble of Disney mainstays like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and so on, but it’s also a great opportunity for Guests to mix and mingle with some of Disney’s lesser-seen characters. While this year’s parade did some rearranging, there are also some fresh faces thrown in for good measure.

The TikTok posted by @360degreesofdisney shows off a few new additons, such as Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle in their Sanderson Sisters costumes seen previously on the Disney Cruise Line, but it seems Disney has expanded their villains roster as well.

Not only do villains Ursula, Cruella deVil, and the Queen of Hearts appear, but Disney has also brought in characters many Guests might not have ever seen before. Horace and Jasper can be seen driving Cruella’s iconic car, and the Queen of Hearts’ Card Guards are also a unique addition to this year’s celebration.

With the new costumes, displays, and additions to the parade, Walt Disney World is set to have a solid Halloween season, especially for those who love the characters. Guests looking to take advantage of this experience can get their tickets to this spooktacular seasonal event on Disney’s website, but they’re definitely going fast this year.

Are you going to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!