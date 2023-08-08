Magic Kingdom Will Soon Close to All Guests

If you want to experience an exclusive Disney Halloween Party, buy your tickets now. Seven nights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort are sold out.

An Unforgettable Disney Halloween Party

Disneyland Resort has Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park, and Walt Disney World Resort has Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park! The Disney Halloween party took a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, replaced by a scaled-down version called BOO BASH, but returned in 2022.

All daytime Guests are officially removed from Magic Kingdom at 6 p.m., but special event ticket-holders can enter the Disney Park as soon as 4 p.m. Guests can expect shorter wait times for rides, trick-or-treating, exclusive Character meet & greets, and festive entertainment, including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, and Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade.

Best of all, adults can don their best costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Typically, Guests 14 and over are barred from dressing up inside Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Sold Out Nights

On August 1, Inside the Magic reported that three Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates sold out. Just over a week later, we can confirm that four more event nights are entirely booked.

The Disney Halloween parties on August 15, August 18, and October 31 were already sold out. Now, August 11, August 22, August 25, and September 15 are unavailable, too:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets range from $99 per child and $109 per adult to $189 and $199. Remaining event nights include August 29, September 1, September 4, September 8, September 10, September 12, September 19, September 22, September 24, September 26, September 28, September 29, October 1, October 3, October 5, October 6, October 9, October 10, October 12, October 13, October 15, October 17, October 19, October 20, October 22, October 24, October 26, October 27, October 29, and November 1. Buy your tickets here!

Have you attended Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.