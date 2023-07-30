Fans Call for Update To “Rapey” Disney Ride

Pirates of the Caribbean is an iconic Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attraction. But unlike other historic rides, this swashbuckling adventure is anything but stagnant. Imagineers have updated the Adventureland ride multiple times over the years, adding Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and rewriting scenes to suit modern ideology.

The most controversial of these changes came in 2018 when a redheaded animatronic went from being sold as a bride to men at auction to running the show. She became the ride’s first female pirate, threatening those around her instead of appearing as an object. Some fans were upset about taming the rough, violent reality of real-life piracy. But others were happy to see misogyny removed from the ride.

Five years later, some Guests hope for more Pirates of the Caribbean changes.

Pirates of the Caribbean

This classic boat ride is arguably the only Disney Parks attraction to inspire a successful film series, starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. “Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the Walt Disney World ride description reads.

“Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.”

Modern Criticism

TikToker Olivia Nicole Hoffman (@itsmeolivianicolehoffman) started a heated conversation with this video about riding Pirates of the Caribbean:

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” Hoffman said in the sketch. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

“I love this ride, but like…” she added in the caption.

Many Guests agreed, uncomfortable at being gawked at by male pirate animatronics.

“It feels like we’re the entertainment for them and I do not like it,” @dreagraf wrote.

“I always felt violated on this ride,” @urfav.filipina echoed.

Some said it was concerning that fans protested previous Pirates of the Caribbean updates.

“The way people COMPLAINED abt the forced brides scene being removed,” @thelostunicorn commented. “….Automatically on a list.”

But others were upset at the criticism.

“Girl it’s literally just a fun ride,” @sierrtpdq14 argued. “Don’t read that far into it… They’ve changed it so much already from the original.”

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort further update Pirates of the Caribbean? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.