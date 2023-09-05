Disney Fans Slam Idea for New ‘Zootopia’ Land

While many fans rejoiced over the introduction of the new Zootopia (2016) Land at Shanghai Disney Resort, others were angry at the effect the new land could have on Walt Disney World.

Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, Zootopia is easily one of Disney’s most popular films of the last decade. Following the stories of Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they try to solve who is making carnivores go feral in the city of Zootopia, the movie made well over $1 billion. Over $682 million of that was international.

Naturally, this has resulted in a brand-new land coming to Shanghai Disney Resort, where guests can interact with all their favorite characters, including Judy, Nick, Chief Bogo (Idris Elba), Benjamin Clawhauser (Nate Torrence), Fru Fru (Leah Latham), and many more.

While this has proved exciting for fans of the film, other Disney fans are not so excited, especially fans of Walt Disney World who don’t want to see Zootopia make its way to the Animal Kingdom.

Fans Don’t Think ‘Zootopia’ Fits the Theme of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

While Zootopia seems like an easy option for Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, fans of the Disney Park vehemently disagree.

The people against Zootopia coming to Animal Kingdom have two arguments. First, it is speculated that the City of Zootopia would replace Dinoland USA, meaning the fan-favorite ride DINOSAUR would be removed entirely. One fan even went so far as to say, “If they get rid of DINOSAUR, I’m done with Disney.”

First time I've heard an ecological take on the Zootopia land, they're definitely positioning it for Animal Kingdom in the near future pic.twitter.com/1162BQ6I3A — Rob Yeo (@robjyeo) September 5, 2023

The second argument is about the message behind the park. Animal Kingdom is themed around conservation and humans living alongside the animals. Meanwhile, fans argue that Zootopia is a movie where animals serve as a human substitute. It’s human issues with an animal coat of paint.

One Walt Disney Imagineer tried to dispel that argument: “Through this interactive, colorful, and narrative-driven land, Chinese Guests will have the chance to build subtle, yet meaningful, empathetic connections with endangered wildlife.”

While the sentiment is there, people who love Animal Kingdom aren’t buying it. And this is especially true for the person who helped create the park.

The Animal Kingdom Founder Agrees

While it may seem like these fans are complaining for no reason, they have one big name on their side: Joe Rohde. A Walt Disney Imagineering legend, Rohde was the lead designer of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. When asked about a Zootopia-themed land at the park, he immediately rejected it.

In a Tweet responding to a fan who wanted the land, Rohde explained, “The animals are proxies for humans and human issues rather than animals in their own right facing animal-related issues. We try to enforce the ‘no pants’ rule. Classic characters excepted.”

Visiting the City of Zootopia in the United States would be great, but it doesn’t seem like Animal Kingdom is the right fit. That being said, it could easily make its home at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT, especially since it is seen as a utopia for all animals. However, with the Walt Disney Company’s greater focus on IP-related attractions, it is unlikely they’ll respect the vision of the land.

