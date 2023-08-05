“Circle of Life” Fairytale Birth at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom just got a whole lot cuter with the birth of a gorgeous baby.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Preservation Efforts

According to an Orlando news outlet, Disney announced the birth of a new baby mandrill at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It highlights the preservation efforts that Disney World puts into its Animal Kingdom location. The Walt Disney Company has ongoing sustainability initiatives.

These include efforts at Walt Disney World, but also internationally. With Walt Disney World Resorts across the globe, animals are a big focus of any Disney Park. In Hawaii, Florida, California, and beyond, Walt Disney has many partnerships to preserve animals and the earth.

Endangered Species at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Why Mandrills are Important

The concept of the Walt Disney Company contributing to the preservation of animals shows in its popular themes in Avatar flight and the Navi River journey. But Disney Parks also in its protection of nearly-extinct animals. On one hand, there’s Darwin and leaving things untouched (a classic train-track philosophy question in The Good Place).

On the other, there’s the spirit of the Walt Disney Company, with its Lion King and Finding Nemo messaging. While Mandrills aren’t classified as endangered, they are officially vulnerable. Protecting species at this stage, even at Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom, means stemming an extinction tide (or at least contributing to it).

Birth of Baby Mandrill at Animal Kingdom

The risk to primates, not just at Discovery Island or Expedition Everest, but worldwide, means big names like Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the whole Walt Disney Company are some of the only powerhouses able to step up and effect change while still driving profits to the Disney Park. Everyone wins.

Why Real Animals and Characters Matter

The conservation station is just a part of the Walt Disney World Park experience. Mandrills are the real animal now in the spotlight, in one of the newest updates since 2021. While not a human affection section, seeing the parent hug the child beats out the animation experience.

Welcoming a New Addition to the Disney Family

The Disney experience shone through with the fairytale birth. The baby Mandrill is named Saffron and holds steadfast to her mom, Hazel, as she readies to become a part of the Disney gang. Members of the Disney Vacation Club can head to the Walt Disney World Park and check it out on the Kilimanjaro Safari. Fans can also support the effort by experiencing any other ride or Walt Disney Resort theme park in their area.

It’s a small world, after all, and ultimately, the Walt Disney Company profits all work together to help animals like Mandrill and endangered species. The Kilimanjaro Safari is a good way to check out these adorable new additions to the “Circle of Life.”

What Makes the Animal Kingdom Mandrill Special

Mandrills, when in a group, are called a horde. The Walt Disney World Park addition made this adorable primate species one of its many attractions. A vetted wilderness explorer and Walt Disney guest know these critters live around 20 years in wilderness conditions. They can grow to around 25 pounds but don’t get too large.

These Mandrills live in reservations, setups to make it less like Disney Park attractions and more a way to pay homage through the Disney experience. Hazel is expected to have a long, rich life and become one of the iconic characters to inspire Animal Kingdom rides and overall sustainability efforts.

What do you think about the news of the birth at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your thoughts in the comments below!