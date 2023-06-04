Disney’s Iconic White Rhino Died at Florida Theme Park

Dugan, the iconic white rhino died at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on June 1, leaving fans dismayed at the loss. Born at the Knoxville Zoo, he later moved to Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania. Finally, he arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2018, giving fans five years of real insight into the world of endangered species.

Animals and attractions abound at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but it’s always sad when one passes away, especially from such an at-risk species. Dugan the white rhino died, but not without truly living. He was a member of the Species Survival Plan, a way to preserve animal life on Earth.

The initiative falls under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Yes, Dugan, the white rhino passed away, but it wasn’t before truly living. Each of his mates outlived Dugan, as did three children, Logan, Mylo, and Ranger. Born in 1995, the white rhino died after living an impressive 28 years on the planet.

Sadly, the white rhino died just before the 25th anniversary of the park’s showcasing nature. The show goes on, though, thanks in large part to Dugan. During his time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Dugan provided vital data about fertility, health, and nutrition that can help rhinos everywhere.

Though it’s sad to learn of the death of Disney’s Dugan, his memory lives on in fans of the theme park. White rhinos are endangered, and it’s worth remembering that Dugan sired children and contributed to the species remaining alive.

After making little rhino babies with Kendi, among other mates, Dugan was able to do his part to secure the species’ places in the future. Death is a part of the circle of life, and even Disney animals aren’t immune. The important part? Using it as a reminder of how precious life truly is.

