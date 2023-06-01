TikToker Incites Rage Over “Secret Entrance” to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the newest of the four Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks. There’s something for every Guest at this nature-themed Disney Park, from a journey into the Himalayan Mountains on Expedition Everest in Asia to a once-in-a-lifetime animal experience on Kilimanjaro Safaris in Africa. Its latest land, Pandora: The World of Avatar, invites Guests into the Valley of Mo’ara, where the beloved James Cameron films come to life.

Like its three counterparts – EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios – the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is packed at rope drop. Guests rush for the shortest standby wait possible, hoping to save the cost of a pricey individual Lightning Lane or Disney Genie+ access.

Hoping to help Guests beat the crowds, TikToker @bizzybeeindisney recently shared a “secret entrance” to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park:

“After going through security, instead of going straight, turn left, and you’ll see the Rainforest Cafe,” the TikToker explained. “Walk through the gift shop area to the exit in the back.”

“Security didn’t question if we ate there or not,” she assured. “We scanned our MagicBands and got right in.”

Many praised the TikToker for this timesaving hack, but others said she shouldn’t exploit an entrance intended for Rainforest Cafe customers.

“It’s really annoying if you eat there and then everyone that doesn’t uses this entrance,” @hank.runs.this.house wrote. “There’s one person scanning for a reason.”

“It’s meant for people eating there, people make a big stink about it,” said @ask.kat. “Use the main gate unless ur [sic.] dining.”

“Don’t do this,” @user838816004 echoed.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.