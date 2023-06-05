Disney Hawaii Supports Habitat for Humanity With Free Vacation

Disney Hawaii supports Habitat for Humanity in its efforts to make dreams a reality, for those needing housing and by offering fans a chance at a free vacation.

A recent program where Disney supports Habitat for Humanity includes a sweepstakes plan. Contestants can enter a raffle for a free vacation. Disney’s Little Mermaid Make a Splash Sweepstakes include a five-day, four-night trip for four lucky people. Winners get to stay at Aulani, the Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, and even get free airfare.

The organization, Habitat for Humanity, has a long history of making wishes come true. Disney also proudly supports a host of initiatives to create a better world. Together, they become a virile force for good. And what better way than to offer someone a free vacation to Hawaii?

Besides, it’s not the first time Disney Aulani supports a good cause. The Hawaii resort supports a host of different initiatives, including the Children’s Digital Image Rainbow Project, The Nature Conservancy, and the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children’s Beads of Courage program.

The best way to support a cause is by promoting the people at its heart. So it only makes sense to use the iconic Disney Hawaii as a site for dreams. For so many, the dream is simply to escape into the wonders of Disney Resorts and the exotic lands of Hawaii. That’s what makes the chance of a free vacation so exciting.

But it’s about more than offering fans a free trip. It’s a matter of acknowledging challenges and overcoming them. Not too long ago, the world’s largest volcano erupted near the Aulani resort. Down but not out, the luxury resort focuses on celebrating culture and the authenticity of local culture. The spirit of community shines through in the resort that offers countless shows, beaches, and fine dining to its fans.

The chance at a free vacation is yet another opportunity for fans to embrace the magic and for Disney to assert itself as a positive influence in the world. In the spirit of helping others, Disney Hawaii supports Habitat for Humanity through what it does best: inspiration and imagination.

