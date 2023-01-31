Outstanding ‘Good Place’ Star Seeking Role In MCU – “Marvel, I’m waiting!”

It would be difficult to find a bigger twist than in The Good Place…maybe in Marvel?

One of the more engaging and delightful pieces on television in recent years has to be The Good Place. The story of four mortals, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto), as they navigate what they think is Heaven, which turns out to be something quite different was revolutionary. Now, one of the amazing ensemble cast wants to make the Marvel jump!

Taking place in a “neighborhood” designed by Michael (Ted Danson) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden), The Good Place offered audiences a spin, not only on the afterlife but on the entire plot! There were few, if any, viewers that called the twist at the end of Season 1, and fewer who could have predicted where the popular series would go after that.

Of the outstanding ensemble cast, one star stands out: D’Arcy Carden’s breakout performance as Janet has rightly catapulted her career, leading to roles in projects like A League of Their Own and Shotgun Wedding. Her ability to bring not only humor and depth to her role as Janet (Carden) but also to a half-dozen other incarnations of Janet (Carden), as well as impersonating the others in the cast, showed a fantastic versatility.

Now Carden wants to bring those talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Since the beginning with Iron Man (2008), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has united some of the great talents in Hollywood while simultaneously discovering some fantastic talent as well, like the pairing of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in Thor (2011). It seems only natural that an actor like Carden would be able to find a home there!

The statement came about in an interview with Indiewire, covered by comicbook, in which Carden related her experience working with stunts in both The Good Place and League of Their Own:

“There was an episode of The Good Place where I got to do a 10-minute fight scene and I worked with this amazing stuntman, a legendary stunt guy named Jeff Amato, and that was my first real dive into stunts where I was like, ‘I love this.’ And then we got to do a ton of stunts on A League of Their Own, working with this amazing stunt team. The more, the better. I would be very, very thrilled to do more of that. Marvel, I’m waiting!”

With a massive slate of upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of which are still in the very early stages of development, there’s a plethora of roles which Carden could fill. It’s certainly not out of the question if tthere’senough demand. After all, Sam Raimi listened to fans when casting Jon Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Could it happen?

