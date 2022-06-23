Ex-Imagineer Joe Rohde Says Animal Kingdom Is Lacking In One Area

Beloved Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, who was known for his work on Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as other projects, announced his retirement from The Walt Disney Company late 2020. Rohde’s last day at Walt Disney Imagineering was on January 4, 2021.

Rohde oversaw several projects while he was part of the company, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, Expedition Everest, and Pandora: The World of Avatar. And as he oversaw these projects, he was very involved — consistently visiting the theme parks and experiencing the projects for himself.

Now that Rohde is retired, the former Disney Imagineer still weighs in on Disney-related topics and responds to fans on his personal Twitter account. Most recently, Rohde had a small conversation with a Disney fan regarding Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney fan and Twitter user PeetDaGoof Tweeted out in response to the ongoing “Disney Adult” controversy, bringing up Disney’s Animal Kingdom specifically, saying:

I do want to say Joe's vision for Animal Kingdom was and generally still is ideal for everyone with options for every age group and educational to boot. — PeetDaGoof (@GumShoeGoof) June 22, 2022

To which Joe Rohde replied with:

I appreciate the support… But I do think it could use a few more things for younger audience members and more attention to sightlines below 3 feet. https://t.co/prAozYQO9W — Joe Rohde (@Joe_Rohde) June 22, 2022

Compared to Magic Kingdom, which has several rides that are considered “family-friendly”, Disney’s Animal Kingdom does have less rides.

At this time, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to rides such as DINOSAUR, Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, and It’s Tough to Be a Bug — many of the which are geared towards thrill seekers and have a height requirement.

Do you hope to see Disney bring new rides to Animal Kingdom, specifically rides geared towards younger audiences? Let us know in the comments below.