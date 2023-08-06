Disney World Delays New Attraction, May Be Canceled Permanently

Major construction projects are happening at Walt Disney World Resort, but one may be canceled permanently.

TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT have both opened in the last year, but Disney isn’t done yet. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently in the midst of major construction as it takes over the location where Splash Mountain once resided. Though the Disney Park attraction has reportedly had its fair share of challenges, progress is beginning to be made.

Though Disney hasn’t confirmed anything, there have been rumors that the area around the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction could be rethemed to New Orleans Square rather than being a part of Frontierland. For now, however, this remains to be seen. In addition, it’s rumored that Disney will begin another major expansion project at Magic Kingdom Park titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is complete.

If all this weren’t enough, Disney is planning a major expansion for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT is being completely reimagined. Inside the Magic has provided in-depth coverage of the construction happening at EPCOT. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is opened for Cast Member previews, and the expectation is that the walkthrough attraction will soon be open to the public. Disney is also working on the World Celebration Neighborhood, which is expected to open later this year.

But, there’s one project that has seemingly gone by the wayside at the Disney Park.

Back in 2019, Disney World announced that we would be getting major updates to Spaceship Earth in EPCOT. Though the new attraction would still feature some of the same scenes, Disney shared that it would be told in a different way and would feature many significant updates. However, after COVID, the company walked back the attraction, saying that it would be delayed.

“As with most businesses during this period, we are further evaluating long-term project plans. The decision was made to postpone development of the Mary Poppins-inspired attraction and Spaceship Earth at this time,” a statement from Walt Disney World Resort shared.

As major construction has continued to happen and new projects are on the horizon, many Disney Park fans have wondered if the Spaceship Earth reimagination is now permanently canceled. Disney has not provided an update on the status of the attraction since that quote back in 2020. The company is continuing to evaluate all of its options, but nothing points to Spaceship Earth receiving any kind of a change anytime soon.

Though some rumors indicate that the attraction could close for a major refurbishment once the construction projects end at EPCOT, this has not been confirmed by Disney, and the company may ultimately elect to move away from the project entirely.

Spaceship Earth is not only the symbol of EPCOT but also serves as the centerpiece of the Park, visible from various points both inside and outside the Park. Designed by the acclaimed architect Buckminster Fuller at Walt Disney Imagineers, Spaceship Earth’s design was inspired by the concept of a “Spaceship” representing Earth hurtling through the cosmos. Its geodesic structure is made up of 11,324 triangular panels, giving it a unique and futuristic appearance. When it opened on October 1, 1982, it was hailed as a marvel of engineering and design, showcasing Disney’s commitment to innovation and exploration.

Spaceship Earth takes Disney World Guests on a captivating journey through time, exploring the history of communication and the evolution of human civilization. The ride is located inside the sphere, and visitors board time-traveling vehicles that gently ascend through the structure, guided by a narrator who tells the story of humanity’s progress.

Narrated by various celebrities over the years, the attraction has seen several updates to keep it relevant and engaging. From the early days with actor Lawrence Dobkin to the mellifluous voice of Dame Judi Dench, each iteration brings a unique perspective to the storytelling.

