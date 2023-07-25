Explosion at Splash Mountain Halts Construction Progress

A mysterious phenomenon is unfolding at Disneyland Resort!

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” people from all over the world come to visit the attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. While Disney California Adventure is known for its thrilling rides, Disneyland Park offers a more iconic and classic feel, with attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and many others.

Recently, the iconic attraction Splash Mountain at Critter Country in Disneyland Park began undergoing a significant transformation into an all-new experience called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain has held a cherished place in Disney Parks for many years, but Disney ultimately made the decision to remove the attraction from both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort because of the attraction’s original inspiration, Song of the South (1946), which has been banned from Disney’s movie library to never see the light of day again.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new chapter in Disneyland’s history, was expected to be a smooth endeavor from an outsider’s perspective. Nonetheless, insiders have shared intriguing accounts that have piqued the curiosity of fans. According to an anonymous source, the Splash Mountain construction site at Disneyland Resort seems to be experiencing supernatural occurrences.

“So my husband is working on the splash mountain / tiana ride at Disneyland, right now it’s mainly demo and let me tell you splash mountain isn’t going down without a fight,” they said. “From what he tells me, the ride seems to be haunted. I’m not much of a believer in such things but it’s funny to hear the stories he tells me.”

Adding to the intrigue, the “ghosts” are allegedly causing significant challenges during the construction process. Tools have gone missing only to reappear in obscure and inaccessible locations. Workers have reported peculiar incidents, like feeling resistance while pulling wires from the walls, as if someone or something is pulling back. In some instances, there have been unexplained fires, and there was even a small explosion, they said.

“They have tools go missing and found randomly in hard to get to areas,” the source shared. “They can be pulling wire from the wall and it feels like someone is pulling back. They even had fires and a small explosion happen. Definitely looking forward to Tiana’s opening and to head more spooky stories.”

Haunted or not, this isn’t the first instance of Cast Members claiming that Disneyland is home to spirits. Many believe that ethereal beings roam through almost every attraction in the Park, especially at the iconic Haunted Mansion.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in late 2024, but Disney has not announced an official date. From previous announcements, Disney shared that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take Disney Park Guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film.

Picking up where the film left off, Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

