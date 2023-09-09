Disney Ignores Pleading Audience, Forces ‘Snow White’ Release

A lot has been said recently about the much-maligned remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Despite rumors and hearsay suggesting that Disney will be forced to pull the project altogether, the studio is still trudging on with this disruptive and destructive adaptation.

There’s a laundry list of issues facing the film, from the behavior of its leading actress to the reportedly anti-feminist message, but one of its most significant issues is how audiences react. Although most of Disney’s remakes come with some form of negative stigma, no Disney film has been so unanimously hated as this one.

Audience Kills Snow White Before Queen Gets the Chance

Although recent reports claim cancel culture has Snow White by the throat, Walt Disney Pictures is still pushing the film. Even though the studio has made efforts to draw attention away from the remake by rereleasing the original, audiences are still more than a little grumpy over Disney, forcing it through waves of backlash.

Despite Rachel Zegler’s behavior, the response from the neglected dwarf community, and the reportedly troublesome production, those problems are only symptoms of the project’s actual sickness. It’s not about it being a bad Snow White adaptation; it’s that Disney is once again ignoring its consumers.

Disney has truly been struggling with its image for the past few years. Some might think of this as a symptom of a “go woke, go broke” scenario, but the real problem is that fans have been communicating their desires, and Disney has had some severely selective hearing.

At one time Walt Disney Pictures knew how to work their crowds. However, recent projects and actions from the company have left much to be desired. The sad truth is that it might take a colossal flop from Snow White before they genuinely get the message.

Audiences have criticized the film for being “woke,” but even more have taken offense at how much it deviates from the Walt Disney Original. Multiple Disney fans have taken to TikTok with their disapproval of the production and disappointment with Disney itself.

As of writing, Snow White has a release date of March 22, 2024, but it’s hard to say many Disney fans are thrilled. While there is undoubtedly a vocal minority that supports the film and its direction, this isn’t looking good for the house of mouse. It’ll take more than a kiss to wake up from this one.

