Op-Ed: United by Hate, Disney Fans will Boycott ‘Snow White’

Newsfeeds have absolutely been overflowing with reports and updates regarding the tumultuous remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. If it’s not Rachel Zegler continuously driving it into the ground with her insensitive comments, it’s the reception from supporters of Walt’s original calling it “pathetic.”

While there is supposedly a vocal minority of fans that actually support the project, there has been an overwhelming amount of backlash from Disney’s fanbase. Many even bluntly and thoroughly state that they straight-up do not want this adaptation to happen.

Snow White Will Be Disney’s Biggest Bomb Yet

In simplest terms, Disney has been struggling with the box office and critical reception. After a series of financial flops, the studio is teetering on the edge of oblivion with the upcoming Snow White adaptation.

The final nail in Snow White’s glass coffin won’t be going over budget, box office performance, or even its controversial casting choices. It will be the audience reception that decimates Disney.

The movie hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and Disney’s consumers have wrecked Snow White. Multiple fans have taken to social media platforms like TikTok to vocalize their outright disdain for Zegler, Snow White, and how Disney has handled the project.

Snow White isn’t the real issue here, but Disney has practically gone off the rails trying to maintain a specific image. The phrase “go woke, go broke” is thrown around quite liberally, but it’s not an incorrect assessment.

Because Disney has shoehorned their first princess to fit a clunky “girl-boss” narrative, they’ve stripped away all the bits and bobs that make the story magical. With no love story, no whimsical wonder, and no dwarves, is it even Snow White anymore?

There’s nothing wrong with making an alternative princess movie, but the studio didn’t need to turn one of their most iconic royals into something that’s the complete antithesis of her being. Fans everywhere have criticized Disney for their recent lack of original storytelling, and it’s honestly starting to show.

Let’s recap, the Snow White remake has almost nothing to do with the original Disney narrative, its leading actress is self-destructing on social media, and fans have openly, verbally, and publicly raked it across the coals before its release date. It will truly take a miracle for Disney to recover from this.

Are you going to see Snow White? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!