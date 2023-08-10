“Nonconsensual Kiss” Puts ‘Snow White’ in Danger

In light of the recent news regarding the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, many core elements of the traditional Disney fairytale are being picked apart after being considered problematic by some viewers. Rachel Zegler, who plays the newly adapted princess, recently made some harsh comments regarding the character and the original movie, and this way of thinking truly spells out danger for other Disney classics.

The traditional Disney fairytale has become something of a cliche, but a beloved one nevertheless. They are tales of kind princesses, daring heroes, campy villains, animal sidekicks, and almost always end with a kiss. It’s that final element that has resulted in a wave of controversy with recent remakes.

Disney has truly been striking out with fans and consumers lately, as many of their movies and shows have been met with intense criticism regarding “woke” reputations. With audiences worried about censorship, and shows being pulled due to racial backlash, it feels like Disney simply can’t catch a break with modern viewers for one reason or another. Nowhere is that a more prominent example than the upcoming remake of Walt’s first original film.

Is Snow White’s Kiss a Deviant Act From Disney?

Rachel Zegler recently made headlines with her approach to Disney’s first princess, and to say her version deviates from the fairytale most know and love would be an understatement.

Zegler reportedly stated,

“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

The actress’ comments about the character are only one stop on the project’s road to ruin, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better as even the most devoted Disney buffs are finding it hard to support the project. If the buzz is to be believed, the remake will be one of the studio’s most despised products before it even gets a chance to touch a movie screen.

This isn’t the first incident of the Disney original being under fire, as a previous article from The Independent outwardly calls the kiss that breaks the Evil Queen’s magic spell a nonconsensual and problematic act.

One of the quotes that inspired the report reads,

“Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?”

Moreover, the same report argued that the princess-focused fairytales give off an oppressive vibe that is bound to leave a bad taste in the mouthes of the viewers. While this might be true by some views, to say this speaks for classic Disney movies as a whole is just plain unrealistic.

It should be noted that while characters like Snow White are under a sleeping curse and thus cannot give consent, but that doesn’t mean Disney has been pushing viewers just to go out and kiss random sleepers. To say that this act is unwholesome or otherwise problematic is simply exacerbating an innocent act.

The Truth Behind Snow White and the Disney Kiss

Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and to an extent Frozen all have one thing in common. To quote one of Aurora’s fairy allies, “with true love’s kiss, the spell shall break.” However, it’s not so much the kiss that does the job, but rather it’s an act of true love that triumphs over the forces of evil.

Both Snow White and Princess Aurora are placed under a witch’s curse and put under a deathlike sleep. Enter a charming prince who wakes them up with true love’s kiss, then cue the music and roll the credits. Does this really sound like such a problematic setup?

One thing that seems to have been forgotten by some observers is that both Snow White and her prince along with Aurora and Philip know each other prior to their kissing scenes, as much as an hour-and-a-half movie will allow anyway. With that in mind, a kiss was more or less inevitable. That said, it’s not the kiss itself that breaks the curse.

The trope of “true love conquers all” has always been a core value of a majority of Disney movies, and that has frequently (but not always) been represented by a kiss. Kissing is a universally understood sign of love or endearment, and it’s something that most audiences will immediately understand and recognize. By that logic, its completely understandable why Disney would utilize the act so often.

No Kissing Required

That all in mind, not every act of love under Disney’s banner has been represented by a kiss. In fact, many of their recent animated features as early as Beauty and the Beast have had it represented by more expressive, and sometimes not even romantic, means.

Characters like Belle and Rapunzel turn the fairytale trope on its head by being the princess that saves their respective prince. How do they do it? By an outward expression of love, of course.

Additionally, neither Belle nor Rapunzel use a kiss to break the curse over their love interests. With Belle, a simple confession of “I love you” is all it takes to restore the Beast to his human form and its Rapunzel’s teardrop containing the essence of her magic hair that brings Flynn Ryder back to life. Yet no enchanted or nonconsensual lip action occurs.

Disney Knows What Love Is

Disney even expanded on how true love doesn’t even have to be romantic to brake a spell. Frozen, Disney’s biggest cash cow since The Lion King, utilized familial/sisterly love to cure Anna’s frozen heart. As Grand Pabbie states,”Only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.”

Like the audience, the trolls immediately assume that a true love’s kiss is what Anna needs to survive. However, Disney once again shifts their own trope and utilizes a type of true, non-romantic love to overcome a magical curse. As a result, viewers are presented a different perspective on what true love means, as well as a few infectious songs from the soundtrack.

Since Elsa and Anna took the screen by storm, Disney has continued utilizing the themes of true, but non-romantic, love in various projects. Maleficent, Big Hero 6, Onward, and Zootopia all have an affectionate element in them, but it’s not to an extremely romantic extent.

No Love Left for Disney?

Does that mean that the time of the classic Disnefied love story is over? Absolutely not, as many fans are practically begging for Disney to return to their roots and take projects like the upcoming Snow White remake in that direction again. Moreover, audiences are pining for the traditional boy-meets-girl narrative in an animated format, as seen in Pixar’s Elemental.

What some studios, even apart from Disney, have failed to realize is that some tropes and narratives work for a reason. Why do so many Disney+ subscribers continue viewing Disney’s original classics on repeat? Because the need for the traditional narrative still exists, and its what fans really want.

So What’s the Problem?

There’s nothing wrong with having a kiss, even a romantic one, be the answer to the problem in a Disney movie. What matters is how viewers perceive the act itself, and the current social culture has altered what many longtime Disney fans view as a completely innocent and wholesome act.

Recent events in the light of the “Me Too” movement and other social causes have shifted how both filmmakers and audiences view intimate acts like kissing. Even something as timeless as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been held under a microscope trying to hold it to a modern standard, and that’s where problems arise.

By holding a near-century old film to the standards of the 21st century, of course people are going to find issues with it. To expect a film from 1937 to behave like something in 2023 isn’t just impossible, it’s ridiculous.

Impossible Standards for Snow White

It’s that kind of thinking that’s warranted the upcoming remake so much backlash. It’s not because Rachel Zegler or even Disney themselves want to make a “woke” version of Snow White, but because the original by Walt has been accused of being problematic compared by today’s standards, and that’s definitely not winning them any fans.

An adaptation of Snow White, or any Disney fairytale for that matter, doesn’t need a kiss to represent true love, but it does need a loving element. It’s the message of love, not the act, that has kept fans coming back for more than a century. There’s a reason romance novels and romcoms sell, and it’s because of that emotionally-charged element.

By little exaggeration, the upcoming remake will NOT be well received, especially considering those involved and those exposed aren’t painting the project in the best light. However, it might be a blessing in disguise if Snow White’s potential failure proves that there is indeed still a place for traditional Disney tropes and tales.

Do you think there’s anything wrong with Disney’s traditional fairytales, is “True Love’s Kiss” nonconsensual? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!