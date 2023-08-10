“Nonconsensual Kiss” Puts ‘Snow White’ in Danger

In light of the recent news regarding the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, many core elements of the traditional Disney fairytale are being picked apart after being considered problematic by some viewers. Rachel Zegler, who plays the newly adapted princess, recently made some harsh comments regarding the character and the original movie, and this way of thinking truly spells out danger for other Disney classics.
The traditional Disney fairytale has become something of a cliche, but a beloved one nevertheless. They are tales of kind princesses, daring heroes, campy villains, animal sidekicks, and almost always end with a kiss. It’s that final element that has resulted in a wave of controversy with recent remakes.
Disney has truly been striking out with fans and consumers lately, as many of their movies and shows have been met with intense criticism regarding “woke” reputations. With audiences worried about censorship, and shows being pulled due to racial backlash, it feels like Disney simply can’t catch a break with modern viewers for one reason or another. Nowhere is that a more prominent example than the upcoming remake of Walt’s first original film.
Is Snow White’s Kiss a Deviant Act From Disney?
Rachel Zegler recently made headlines with her approach to Disney’s first princess, and to say her version deviates from the fairytale most know and love would be an understatement.
“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”
The actress’ comments about the character are only one stop on the project’s road to ruin, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better as even the most devoted Disney buffs are finding it hard to support the project. If the buzz is to be believed, the remake will be one of the studio’s most despised products before it even gets a chance to touch a movie screen.
“Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?”
The Truth Behind Snow White and the Disney Kiss
No Kissing Required
Disney Knows What Love Is
No Love Left for Disney?
Does that mean that the time of the classic Disnefied love story is over? Absolutely not, as many fans are practically begging for Disney to return to their roots and take projects like the upcoming Snow White remake in that direction again. Moreover, audiences are pining for the traditional boy-meets-girl narrative in an animated format, as seen in Pixar’s Elemental.
So What’s the Problem?
There’s nothing wrong with having a kiss, even a romantic one, be the answer to the problem in a Disney movie. What matters is how viewers perceive the act itself, and the current social culture has altered what many longtime Disney fans view as a completely innocent and wholesome act.
Recent events in the light of the “Me Too” movement and other social causes have shifted how both filmmakers and audiences view intimate acts like kissing. Even something as timeless as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been held under a microscope trying to hold it to a modern standard, and that’s where problems arise.
By holding a near-century old film to the standards of the 21st century, of course people are going to find issues with it. To expect a film from 1937 to behave like something in 2023 isn’t just impossible, it’s ridiculous.
Impossible Standards for Snow White
It’s that kind of thinking that’s warranted the upcoming remake so much backlash. It’s not because Rachel Zegler or even Disney themselves want to make a “woke” version of Snow White, but because the original by Walt has been accused of being problematic compared by today’s standards, and that’s definitely not winning them any fans.
An adaptation of Snow White, or any Disney fairytale for that matter, doesn’t need a kiss to represent true love, but it does need a loving element. It’s the message of love, not the act, that has kept fans coming back for more than a century. There’s a reason romance novels and romcoms sell, and it’s because of that emotionally-charged element.
By little exaggeration, the upcoming remake will NOT be well received, especially considering those involved and those exposed aren’t painting the project in the best light. However, it might be a blessing in disguise if Snow White’s potential failure proves that there is indeed still a place for traditional Disney tropes and tales.
Do you think there’s anything wrong with Disney’s traditional fairytales, is “True Love’s Kiss” nonconsensual? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!