Gal Gadot’s ‘Snow White’ Sabotaged by Media Frenzy

As Disney continues with their obsession with remaking classic films, the studio’s retelling of the one that started all just can’t seem to find its feet. Along with conflicts casting seven of its titular characters, Disney’s remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs continues to be tormented by controversy. Now, the production can add sabotage to its list of struggles.

Disney has had a huge image problem due to the culture war plaguing the media. With so many audiences complaining about “Disney going woke,” it feels like the studio can do nothing right by anyone’s standards. A living example occurred this week as production photos leaked from the new film, and audiences weren’t just grumpy about it.

Snow White and the Missing Dwarfs

Disney strikes again… Snow White is Hispanic and the 7 Dwarfs include 6 full-grown adults pic.twitter.com/cKLkFCuiKT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2023

2024’s adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1937 original classic is set to star Rachel Zelger as the titular princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. That all sounds pretty good so far, but the production photos tell a different story. It appears Disney is taking a different direction than their original fairytale feature.

As the tweet above indicates, Snow White’s seven companions aren’t exactly what we’d call dwarfish and conservative viewers are outraged. In fact, it barely even looks like they belong in the same movie. Probably because they don’t.

EXCLUSIVE Snow White and the Seven… Politically-Correct Companions? https://t.co/gOantUJDEQ pic.twitter.com/Gn8NpFIEKP — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 14, 2023

The set photos posted by The Daily Mail were neither from Disney nor the production of Snow White. It’s even been confirmed by Disney that the actors in the photos were simply stand ins. Essentially, the entire thing was a hoax used to generate discord and possibly sabotage the film, but that’s not to say it wasn’t done without purpose.

There’s no such thing as bad publicity, and with pop culture being so divided it’s super easy to get the sides talking about the film. While it’s most likely not Disney’s own doing, it might be the case that the leak was simply a publicity stunt to keep the film’s production in the public consciousness. Fact or fairytale, we can’t really say for sure.

