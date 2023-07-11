J. Scott Campbell is one of the world’s most famous and influential comic book artists, known for his unique covers and characters for Marvel, DC, Gen13, and his series Danger Girl. But he’s also a master of fairytales.

Campbell became famous for his work on Gen¹³, a series about a group of teenage superhumans. He also created his series Danger Girl, about a team of sexy female spies. He later worked for Marvel Comics, drawing covers for The Amazing Spider-Man and other titles. But Campbell also had a soft spot for fairytales, and he started creating his versions of classic fairytale characters with a playful vintage pin-up style and a fantasy twist.

He called them Fairytale Fantasies, and they became a hit among his fans. Campbell has since collaborated with Sideshow Collectibles to turn his Fairytale Fantasies into statues, which capture every detail and nuance of his style. The collection includes Alice in Wonderland, a very vivacious Little Mermaid, Red Riding Hood, and more.

Affiliate links are used in this article to support the creation of high-quality content.

Campbell’s Fairytale Fantasies are stunning, whimsical, sexy, and provocative. They are not your typical Disney princesses but confident and fun iterations of classic characters. They are also rare and coveted by collectors, as they sell out fast and become hard to find. The first statue in the series depicting The Little Mermaid can now cost well over $1000, in excess of double its original price.

The Cinderella statue is incredibly stunning, featuring the blonde beauty in a blue ball gown, admiring her dress as it forms around her. The figure captures Campbell’s signature curves and expressions, as well as the magic and romance of the fairy tale. The figure stands about 16 inches tall and is limited to 3500 pieces worldwide.

But if you’re hoping to get your hands on this enchanting piece, you better move quickly. Because, like her dress at midnight, this statue is disappearing fast. The statue is near sold out everywhere, including Sideshow’s official website (you can get on a waiting list for the deluxe version here) and Campbell’s online store. At the moment of this writing, there were six left on Amazon, but you can find them at the trusty standby that is eBay.

So if you’re a die-hard fan of Campbell’s art and Cinderella’s story, you might want to act fast and bid on these listings before they’re gone forever. Or you can wait for a fairy godmother to grant your wish and magically deliver one to your doorstep but don’t hold your breath.

If you thought the Cinderella statue by J. Scott Campbell was a fairytale fantasy come true, wait until you see his latest creation: the Evil Queen Deluxe Statue! The story of Snow White inspires the Evil Queen Deluxe Statue and features the vain and vengeful ruler in a stunning pose on the stone staircase of her throne room. She holds a goblet of wine, ready to concoct a deadly potion to eliminate her rival, the fairest in the land. The statue captures Campbell’s signature curves and expressions, as well as the magic and drama of the fairy tale. The figure is about 17 inches tall and limited to only 750 pieces worldwide.

But that’s not all! The Deluxe edition also includes the fabled Magic Mirror as a proximity display piece for the jealous queen. The mirror features a grim mask-like face in the center, surrounded by blue and green flames. The mirror stand has an intricate design with sculpted reliefs referencing the story, such as a sword, skulls, roses, and a heart. The mirror measures about 10 inches tall and 7 inches wide and can be displayed next to or behind the queen for a stunning effect.

We’ve got to note one other statue that stands out: the Tinkerbell Fall Variant Statue. This statue features the mischievous fairy in a new seasonal style, with brown hair and an orange leaf dress. We love the auburn hair and fall leaves outfit. You can still get the original Tinkerbell in green with blonde hair on eBay and some specialty retailers, and if you look closely, you might notice that she resembles a particular pop star.

Tell us this Tinkerbell statue doesn’t look like Taylor Swift! Or maybe Taylor Swift looks like Tinkerbell? The uncanny resemblance makes this statue even more adorable and appealing. Perhaps Campbell is a fan of Swift’s music, or maybe it’s just a coincidence. But we can’t help but wonder if Swift has seen this statue and what she thinks of it.

You can get Swiftink in the classic, green, and blonde or The Tinkerbell Fall Variant Statue; both are available on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to get this statue without waiting for months or years, as most of Campbell’s figures sell out fast and become hard to find.

But hurry, because these statues won’t last long. Just like Swiftink herself, they are magical and elusive, and they will fly away before you know it. And then write a song about you.

Does Tinkerbell look like Taylor Swift or has Brian just let the Eras tour go to his head? Let us know what you think and which statue is your favorite in the comments below.

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By making a purchase through these links, you support the creation of content like this.