Are you looking for the absolute cutest versions of your favorite Disney Princesses? Precious Moments and Disney have come together to create a line of figurines for the centennial; you will love the Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Princess Figurines.

These beautiful porcelain bisque figurines feature three of the most beloved Disney princesses in their iconic dresses: Cinderella in her ball gown, Ariel in her wedding dress, and Belle in her ball gown. Each figurine is hand-painted with exquisite details and expressions and comes with a certificate of authenticity. These figurines are part of the Precious Moments Disney Showcase collection, which celebrates the magic and joy of Disney characters and stories.

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By making a purchase through these links, you support the creation of content like this.

A Little History of Precious Moments

Precious Moments is a brand that has touched millions of hearts worldwide with its endearing teardrop-eyed children and inspirational messages. The creator of Precious Moments, Samuel J. Butcher, was an illustrator who started drawing these children for his family and friends to express his faith, love, and compassion. He called them Precious Moments because they captured the precious moments of life that people cherish and remember.

In 1975, Butcher partnered with his friend Bill Biel to sell his drawings on greeting cards and posters under the name of Jonathan & David. They soon caught the attention of Enesco, a giftware company that offered to produce Butcher’s artwork as porcelain figurines. In 1978, the first 21 Precious Moments figurines were released to the public and became an instant hit. Collectors and gift-givers fell in love with the adorable children and their heartfelt sentiments.

Since then, Precious Moments has grown into a global phenomenon, with more than 1,500 figurines and various other products such as books, dolls, ornaments, and more. Precious Moments has also been involved in many philanthropic causes, supporting organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Easter Seals, Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Feed the Children, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and more.

One of Butcher’s dreams was to honor the Lord by building a chapel to showcase his artwork and share his faith with others. In 1989, he opened the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri, which features stunning paintings by Butcher depicting children as biblical characters and scenes. The chapel is open to the public and attracts thousands of visitors annually.

The Connection Between Precious Moments and Disney

Disney and Precious Moments have a lot in common: they appeal to people of all ages, celebrate the wonder and joy of childhood, and have a deep emotional connection with their fans. That’s why in 2005, Disney Theme Park Merchandise partnered with Precious Moments to create special figurines unique to Disney Parks. These figurines feature Precious Moments children dressed as Disney characters or recreating memorable moments from Disney movies.

According to Deb Butcher, the daughter of Samuel J. Butcher and the current director of the Precious Moments creative team, the collaboration between Precious Moments and Disney was a perfect fit. She said, “Disney has a deep emotional connection with its Guests, and Precious Moments has childhood innocence, so it’s a perfect fit. Regarding selecting a subject, the scenarios just seem to create themselves. Together we are creating recognizable memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Precious Moments Disney Showcase collection includes figurines from various Disney franchises such as Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse, Winnie The Pooh, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, Snow White, Mulan, Tangled, Moana, Toy Story, The Lion King, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lilo & Stitch,

and more.

The Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Princess Figurines

One of the most enchanting series in the Precious Moments Disney Showcase collection is the 100 Years of Wonder Princess Figurines. This series celebrates the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios by featuring some of his most iconic creations: the Disney princesses.

The series includes three figurines that depict princesses in their signature outfits: Cinderella in her magical ball gown, Ariel in her wedding dress, and Belle in her ball gown.

Each figurine is approximately 6 inches tall and has a numbered certificate of authenticity. They are made of high-quality porcelain bisque hand-painted with soft pastel colors and glitter accents. The figurines capture the essence and personality of each princess and the romance and magic of their stories. Here are links to the figurines now available on Amazon:

Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Cinderella in Ball Gown Figurine

Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Ariel in Wedding Dress Figurine

Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Belle in Ball Gown Figurine

The Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Princess Figurines are a wonderful addition to any Disney or Precious Moments collection. They are also a wonderful gift for anyone who loves Disney princesses and appreciates their timeless charm and beauty. These figurines are not only adorable and elegant but also meaningful and inspirational. They remind us of the precious moments we share with our loved ones and the dreams we can make come true. Don’t miss this opportunity to add some magic and wonder to your collection or surprise someone special with a gift they will treasure forever. The Precious Moments Disney 100 Years of Wonder Princess Figurines are genuinely precious moments you can hold.

Let us know your favorite Precious Moments figures and memories in the comments below.