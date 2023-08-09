The ‘Snow White’ Movie Disney WON’T Make

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Snow White at the Well - 'Snow White' (1937)

Credit: Disney

If there’s one Disney live-action remake that has won the ire of the company’s very vocal fanbase, it’s Snow White. Right out of the gate, the announced 2024 reimagining has been saturated in controversy to the point that it isn’t even trying to use the framework of the original story.

snow-white-and-rachel-zegler
Credit: Inside the Magic

From a crummy, “woke” script to the brash comments made by the film’s leading actress, Rachel Zegler, to say the movie wasn’t doomed from the start would be untrue. However, one Disney fan shares a different perspective on why a retelling of Disney’s first film could actually work while still being inclusive and modern.

Fan Pitches Snow White Better Than Disney’s

Snow White and Rachel Zegler
Credit: Inside the Magic

If there’s one thing people can say about Disney fans, they’re incredibly imaginative and protective of their childhood treasures. There’s undoubtedly an audience for the divisive remakes, but the question is whether or not Disney is truly giving viewers what they want. The answer is no if the recent reports from Snow White are to be believed.

However, just as the studio was built on the foundations of the power of storytelling, countless Disney fans have concocted their own visions they wish to see from the house of mouse. One fan shared a concept for a Snow White adaptation that addressed all the concerns and problematic elements of the original fairytale but kept to its core narrative.

@jbunzie

Replying to @user0 if I was given the role to rewrite Snow White for a modern audience without butchering the source material #greenscreen #disney

♬ original sound – Jbunzie

@jbunzie is a Disney fan on TikTok who recently posted the video above, outlining how they would do a remake of the original Disney classic while addressing all the issues the upcoming remake claims to correct. While they aren’t the only fan to pitch their own take on a controversial decision by the company, the way this concept addresses all of the stigma surrounding Disney’s new version.

In just a few short minutes, the creator approaches the issues surrounding Snow White as a non-traditional feminist character, the dwarfism debate, and even the nonconsensual kiss, and the plot pitched still has the essential elements of the original fairytale. The comments are full of fans who greatly support this idea and it definitely begs the question, “Why can’t Disney do it?”

Does this creator have a better idea than Disney? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

Zach Gass

