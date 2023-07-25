‘Snow White’ Has Lost the Plot, Fans Denounce Disney Remake

A lot has been said about the 2024 live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and none of it bodes well for the “woke” reimagining. From the discord surrounding the use of actors with dwarfism to Rachel Zelger’s negative comments about the original film, Disney isn’t really doing the production any favors, and the studio isn’t winning any fans either.

The adaptation has practically been raked over the coals since day one, but recent backlash from the film’s intended audience has solidified that fans simply don’t want this movie. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, but Snow White is practically sprinting down the fast lane.

Fans are Shutting Snow White Down

With examples such as Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman, there have been several adaptations of the original fairytale outside of Disney’s variation. However, they all more or less contain the same essential ingredients. An evil queen, a magic mirror, and seven dwarfish/small/vertically-challenged entities all sharing a house in the woods are crucial in the Snow White narrative, but Disney’s upcoming adaptation seems to have forgotten its origins.

Moreover, fans have taken a very vocal stance against the film, claiming it completely misses the point of the original. While reimagining a familiar fairytale has undoubtedly worked for Disney in the past, its misguided efforts arguably harm them more than good.

@gavillain makes several excellent takes about both the remake and the original 1930s film. Not only is the adaptation completely missing the point and central elements of the Disney fairytale, trashing the original character, and taking jobs away from dwarf actors who actually want to be involved, but is proving to be detrimental to any sort of inclusive message despite Zelger’s claims of “anyone can be a princess.”

While the previous statements addressed the problematic situations facing the making of the movie itself, @thisissavvy goes into the consumer point of view and addresses how Disney has gone completely out of touch with what their audience really wants. While it’s good to have strong female leads, it’s also perfectly fine to indulge in the fairytale fantasies. Although Disney might want to stay away from the “spicy romance” portion of the equation.

The fact of the matter is that the Snow White movie isn’t woke, but its concept, delivery, and direction are currently sending it towards a downward spiral. With Disney’s most recent films being absolutely dismal at the box office, can they really afford yet another lackluster loss? Snow White might need more than a kiss to break this curse.

What are your thoughts on the drama surrounding Snow White’s remake? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!