Disney Abandons ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Amid Backlash

Out of all the Disney live-action remakes, there has perhaps been none so outwardly hated as the upcoming Snow White. Not only have the filmmakers abandoned the seven dwarves from both the title and the plot but the narrative the studio projects are leaps and bounds away from the original fairytale.

1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was how Walt Disney officially left his mark on the world of cinema. It was an emotional masterpiece that enchanted generations of viewers and fans for decades, and it still remains as one of the fountainheads of the animation industry. Now, the studio deliberately chooses to abandon the one that started it all in favor of a more culturally contemporary adaptation.

Snow White Abandons Traditional Values for what many call a “Woke Audience”

With Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler being cast as the Evil Queen and Snow White, the upcoming film has been talked about for some time, but certainly not in the best light. As the studio recently dropped the dwarfish element, causing much controversy amongst the little person community, the film’s titular lead has revealed that the project is removing core elements from Disney’s original love story.

In previous interviews, Rachel Zegler stated,

“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

There’s certainly nothing wrong with wanting to be a great leader, a princess does eventually become a queen after all. However, the fact that the film is openly abandoning the romanticized fantasy comes off as a slap in the face to both Disney, its fans, and those still supporting the studio amidst recent backlash.

From what we know now, the film has no dwarves, no true love’s kiss, and essentially no framework of the original fairytale apart from the lead character. Yet Disney still wants to pursue this outwardly hated endeavor before it even finishes production? Unless there’s a drastic overhaul sometime this year, the studio’s remaining fanbase might just nail Snow White in her glass coffin.