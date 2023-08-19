‘Snow White’ Will Kill Rachel Zegler’s Career

If there is one Disney film that seems universally hated on all fronts, it’s the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It takes a special kind of movie to be absolutely panned before it even hits theaters, but it’s going to be more than a crummy movie that’s dead on arrival.

Not only has the production completely abandoned anything to do with the traditional fairytale, but its title lead has done nothing but absolutely trashing and criticizing the entire experience since day one. In short, Rachel Zegler is far from the princess anyone expects… or wants.

Rachel Zegler Poisons Snow White

While she might have looked good in the costume, Rachel Zegler has done nothing to be worthy of the crown, especially regarding her recent comments surrounding the original movie, the character, the production, and even fellow cast members.

Her statements surrounding the film have left Disney fans in an absolute uproar, ranging from catty and disrespectful to outright insulting. While she might have a vocal minority of fans, her behavior has been anything but Disney-worthy.

@moviemaniacs Snow White’s Rachel Zegler feels The Prince in the original is a creepy stalker ♬ original sound – Movie Maniacs

@moviemaniacs’ post above shows not only the actress’s disregard for the original’s love story, but also throws an icy dagger at her male co-star by practically stating she flat out doesn’t care if he’s cut from the movie or not.

Additionally, @jackmacbarstool points out that Zegler has repeatedly bashed Disney and the original film in many of her interviews. As his TikTok points out, Zegler absolutely “hates-hates” Snow White, and her direction with the character continues to drive audience reception ever downward.

Zegler’s comments, views, and reputation surrounding the Snow White remake have earned her a heaping helping of hatred from fans, especially in the realms of social media. With so many viewers and even hardcore Disney fans openly stating that they do not want this movie, it’s a safe bet that she will not professionally survive the aftermath.

Fans are literally cheering for this movie to fail, and it’s become increasingly evident that the Walt Disney Company has officially cast someone that has gone on record as hating the film, the character, and the inspiration. In the end, Rachel Zegler is a PR nightmare that is going to absolutely tank the film and torch her career.

