Fans “Root for Cancel Culture” as Disney Abandons ‘Snow White’

To say that many of Disney’s recent movies have divided audiences would be a grand and glorious understatement, especially if the critics and box office bucks are anything to be believed. However, perhaps no Disney project has united fans more than the overarching hatred for the upcoming Snow White remake.

There is a laundry list of problems facing the remake of Walt Disney’s emotional animated masterpiece, but the reactions from fans on social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are tearing it to shreds. Could the so-called “cancel culture” burn this movie to the ground?

Although some are reporting the project as a “divisive” remake, this writer has found almost no support for the film. With Rachel Zegler absolutely trashing on the lead role and the scandal surrounding the major changes that Disney has made, even many of hardcore Disney buffs are turning their back on it.

It’s safe to say that the most entertaining thing surrounding 2024’s Snow White is how incredibly vocal fans have been they feel for the adaptation. In short, thousands of audiences openly do not want this movie.

@DisneyStudios cancel the movie… or you’re lose more money. Unless you guys aren’t trying to break your streak of losing money. #Disneyland

@DisneyStudios cancel the movie… or you're lose more money. Unless you guys aren't trying to break your streak of losing money.#Disneyland pic.twitter.com/7nWqtVLWw1 — leo (@LEO_187) August 15, 2023

@LEO_187 shared the video above with the quote about cancelling the movie. While the post above might sound like the typical Twitter trolling, they aren’t alone with their train of thought.