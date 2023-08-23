‘Snow White’ Director Allegedly “Furious” With Rachel Zegler Over “Production Hell”

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Snow White (2024) director Marc Webb is “furious” with Rachel Zegler for the drama surrounding the upcoming film.

Anyone who’s spent any time online over the past few weeks will be able to tell you that Disney’s next live-action remake is causing even more drama than usual. While fans rarely take kindly to the studio’s reboots, Snow White has hit a nerve with audiences primarily due to comments made by its lead, Rachel Zegler.

As a recap, old videos recently resurfaced in which Zegler appears to share her own distaste for the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). In these videos, Zegler confessed that she was “terrified” of the animation and slammed the “creepy,” “weird” Prince who “literally stalks” Snow White.

She also claimed that the new film will improve upon the original in some regards, especially in terms of feminism. “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie,” she said. “All of Andrew [Burlap’s] scenes could get cut, who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby!”

Burlap is set to play a character named Jonathan in the film, who seems to be the substitute for The Prince from the original film.

All in all, Zegler didn’t say anything overly controversial and hardly deserves the overwhelming amount of abuse thrown her way on social media right now. If hating on your own projects (which Zegler hardly did) was a crime, then Harrison Ford would have been exiled from Hollywood long ago.

However, the tides of public opinion have certainly turned against the actress, with some calling for her to be replaced – despite Snow White already wrapping up filming a long time ago.

Now, rumors have emerged that it’s not just audiences who are irritated with Zegler. According to Mike Zeroh – a YouTuber who specializes in inside scoops from Hollywood, specifically anything related to the Walt Disney Company – the film’s director, Marc Webb, is “furious” with Zegler for creating “production hell” with her comments.

“The main reasoning behind this is that he wasn’t all that happy about Rachel joking around about how Andrew Burnap – who, by, the way, is the main male lead – could easily get cut from the film because ‘that’s Hollywood baby,'” he said in his latest video focusing on the scandal. “Webb reportedly really had a big issue with that line of dialogue.”

He adds that Zegler allegedly made filming difficult by wanting to water down the romance and not wanting to have many scenes with Burnap. She also apparently personally offended Webb by criticizing The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, directed by Webb and starring Andrew Garfield as the titular superhero.

Zeroh claimed that Disney is having trouble putting together a trailer ready for D23, which is set to be held at Walt Disney World from September 8 to September 10, 2023. He also alleges that Disney CEO Bob Iger and the board of the Walt Disney Company have had “serious discussions” about canceling the film entirely depending on fan reactions to the trailer (which, considering the fact that they’ve already paid for the production, seems unlikely).

Of course, like any insider scoop, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Zeroh has proven to be wrong in the past, and ultimately nobody knows what’s going on between Webb and Zegler other than those directly involved in the situation. Regardless, it’s safe to say that this is Disney’s most dramatic remake yet – and we haven’t even seen a second of footage yet.

