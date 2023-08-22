Disney Cast Another Snow White for Live-Action Retelling

Rachel Zegler has been making several headlines, and not for the right reasons. Since being cast as the lead role in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, she’s been the center of controversy on multiple levels.

From trash-talking the 1937 original to practically insulting her male co-star, Zegler has demonstrated none of the qualities of the princess she’s reported to portray. However, Disney fans seem to have quickly forgotten that Disney already gave them the Snow White the remake is trying to portray, and they did it so much better.

Snow White Was Already a Leader… and a Princess

Rachel Zegler has made several scandalous quotes about both the character and the upcoming remake, mostly focusing on how much her variant deviates from the original. One such quote described how she would be departing from the fairytale’s narrative.

She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.” Related: Op-Ed: United by Hate, Disney Fans will Boycott ‘Snow White’

If that descriptor sounds familiar, it’s because Disney hasn’t just done this exact variation of the character before, but with a much more successful result. Snow White got to have her live-action adaptation with both the fairytale aspect, and the female-empowerment message Zegler is attempting to create.

Before Zegler jumped into the role, Ginnifer Goodwin was Disney’s last live-action Snow White, and she did everything the remake promises to do and more. Once Upon a Time saw Snow White as a benevolent princess, a swashbuckling vigilante, and a warrior queen all in one TV show.

The version of the character seen in the long-running ABC fantasy series did way more than lay in her coffin, and she did it all while maintaining Snow White’s desires for true love with a reimagining that depicted her as a strong heroine.

It’s obvious that Disney has the capacity to give audiences a better reimagining of their first princess, Zegler is just dragging the project down through the depths with her approach to both the studio and the character. Snow White can be given a contemporary reimagining; Disney would just be repeating itself.

Did you like Once Upon a Time? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!