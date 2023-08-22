‘Snow White’ Faces Backlash for “Anti-Feminist Message”

In the 100 years Disney has existed, few phenomena have united a portion of the fanbase more than the absolute hatred for the upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. From the scandal surrounding the anti-dwarf narrative to the controversial comments made by the film’s lead actress, the project has been almost entirely panned before it even hits theaters.

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and Disney seems to be doing precisely that as the studio tries to warp one of its most treasured fairytales into a “girl boss” narrative to satisfy a modern audience. However, they might do more harm than good by stripping Snow White of her essential elements.

No matter what generation, the feminist movement has rarely been kind to Disney princesses. Ragging on them and portraying them as oppressed female characters is practically an overplayed stereotype, but some believe it’s actually becoming a detrimental problem for women viewers.

Disney has created some very impressive and empowering female characters in its century-long existence, but dismantling a character like Snow White into something she’s not is the wrong way to do things, many fans say.

@cosywithangie goes into much greater detail on the subject concerning Snow White. The creator makes the point that pop culture is so concerned with breaking traditional gender roles that it’s forgotten that it’s a willing and knowledgeable choice for some.

The creator above says it best when she states,

"Not every woman is a leader, not every woman wants to be a leader, not every woman wants or craves power, and that's okay."

The video goes on to address how the inclusive initiative presented by Disney and Zegler is excluding the members of the audience who want to see a more traditional fairytale. Fans need the soft and sweet as much as they need the bold and brash.

