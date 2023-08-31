Disney Does Damage Control After ‘Snow White’ Backlash

Snow White is the next live-action remake on Disney’s list of releases, but its reception has been anything but warm. No Disney film has united a group of fans with hatred more than this adaptation of the 1937 Walt Disney classic.

Because of this intense backlash, some fans immediately take to arms when the title “Snow White” is mentioned on social media. Naturally, this isn’t a good look for a company whose first cinematic achievement was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. However, Disney is already working on damage control.

Disney Re-Releases Snow White to Cover Controversy

It was recently announced that the original animated version of Snow White is getting a massive re-release on home media. While that’s all very exciting, and fans are sure to get a lot of bells and whistles with their new Blu-rays, it feels like it comes at a very convenient time.

The original animated feature was a piece of ground-breaking cinematic brilliance that changed the animation industry as we know it. Without Walt Disney’s original full-length animated film, his studio and company likely wouldn’t exist.

Although not perhaps the most complex film in Disney’s repertoire, the original Snow White is a story and a film that thrives on emotion more than logic. People watch it to experience that saccharine fairytale narrative as a form of catharsis. Making it overly complex takes away its heart and soul.

At the end of the day, fans still want the original’s core narrative. They want to see Snow White fall in love, they want to hear the dwarves singing in the mines, they want to see the Evil Queen poison her apple and conjure the Mirror, and they want a happy ending punctuated by love’s first kiss.

The upcoming remake of the original Disney film is getting absolutely torn to pieces online, and fans have even vocally stated that they do not want this adaptation. It might be that Disney is re-releasing the beloved animated version to try and maintain a positive association with the title.

This is perhaps the best strategy for Disney to pursue outside of canceling the reviled remake altogether. However, it still comes off as a hail-mary attempt to maintain goodwill with the studio’s consumers. Disney is definitely going to rake in the profits, but it won’t wash away the foul taste of the remake.

