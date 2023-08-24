OpEd: Rachel Zegler Shamed by Princess Interviews

Not since the scandal with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has there been a Disney performer with more controversy than Rachel Zegler. After recently being cast as the live-action Snow White, the actress has essentially been the antithesis of the beloved princess character.

With her insensitive and tone-deaf comments about the original film, the production, and her male co-star, it’s a wonder why the studio would still want her attached to the project. Her behavior is even more jarring when compared to how the other live-action princesses have treated the parts.

Disney Princesses Put Snow White to Shame

In almost every version of the story, Snow White is a character that is driven by her love story arc, something Rachel Zegler is steering away from according to recent reports.

Zegler was quoted by NBC in an intervew stating,

“We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, It’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

The actress doubled down on this angle by stating that her male co-star’s scenes could be cut from the movie as well, jokingly adding “It’s Hollywood baby!”

The actress has taken a lot of pride in just how unlike the original her version of the character is, but that’s rubbing several Disney fans the wrong way. In fact, many have stated that they literally do not want this adaptation.

Zegler’s comments about the character and her story might be what ultimately kills her career, and the fanbase is certainly very vocal in their disappointment. However, her behavior towards the role is incredibly shocking when compared to interviews with her Disney peers.

Inside the Magic recently covered Elle Fanning’s interview that demonstrated her understanding of Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent series, but @jeanninedabean on TikTok recently shared multiple interviews with other Disney princesses who had a decisively different response to bringing their respective princesses to life.

Emma Watson (Belle), Lilly James (Cinderella), Elle Fanning (Aurora), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Liu Yifei (Mulan), and Halle Bailey (Ariel) all shared their thoughts on the princesses they played in the compilation above, and they all have two things in common: They loved the roles, and they modernized the roles without straying from the originals.

Compare those interviews with the take from Zegler seen in the video above, and the result is beyond night and day. Not only is the actress completely out of touch with the character, but her attitude has done nothing to help her standing with audiences.

Additionally, where the other princess performers have shown a devout admiration for the character, such as Naomi Scott who referred to Jasmine as “her princess,” Zegler herself admitted to not liking the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

In an interview alongside Gal Gadot, Zegler stated,

“I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again.”

Rachel Zegler has been the center of the Snow White controversy since the adaptation was announced, and backlash continues to roll her direction. Her actions have not gone unnoticed by Disney’s audience, and the court of public opinion will absolutely eat her alive.

Do you think Rachel Zegler is self-destructing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!