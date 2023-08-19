Breaking: Johnny Depp Reacts to Remaking Movie With Amber Heard

A recent interview shows how Johnny Depp reacts to the suggestion of remaking War of the Roses (with Amber Heard). It reveals both the actor’s sense of humor and the tight-knit relationship with Alice Cooper.

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper: “Hollywood Vampires”

It was Alice Cooper who made the joke of remaking the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard cinematic piece. Recent reports show that the two members of the “Hollywood Vampires” engaged in some lighthearted kidding.

After laughing, Johnny Depp just said, “What songs are we doing?” It was a reference to the lineup with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry as the final member of the trio. On tour right now, the recent focus on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resurfaced due to the Netflix documentary. As Cooper likes to joke that they are the “world’s most expensive bar band.” But it doesn’t stop Johnny Depp’s acting or music career.

Praising the Humility of Johnny Depp

According to Cooper, the rock legend himself, the way Johnny Depp reacts was iconic of the actor, “Johnny is a good guitarist and in a way, he would have been happiest doing that, playing side of stage in a band and not having to deal with the level of attention he gets. He just happens to be a really good actor. He has never seen a single one of his movies.”

While the actor. iconic for roles as Captain Jack Sparrow. has been all over the news and media of late, it appears that Johnny Depp shrugs it off with a ‘show must go on’ type of attitude. The defamation case and Johnny Depp verdict saw a drawn-out trial and lasting results. Yet it appears that the Fantastic Beasts and Edward Scissorhands icon didn’t let the ‘Johnny Depp Trial’ news keep him down.

Johnny Depp as an Actor and Rockstar

The recent humor, highlighted by bandmate Alice Cooper, harkens to movies like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Chocolat, showing the breadth of his acting ability. Though the husband Johnny Depp was put under the microscope for alleged domestic violence and other Amber Heard accusations, he persevered.

That meant winning the defamation lawsuit and stepping away from acting and the Los Angeles scene for a while. Jeanne du Barry was the film that broke the spell, pulling Johnny Depp back into the acting scene.

Impressive History in Hollywood for Johnny Depp

Working alongside powerhouses like Tim Burton, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joelle Rich, and Helena Bonham Carter, Johnny Depp left his mark everywhere from the Washington Post to Netflix, New York to Las Vegas. The music with “Hollywood Vampires” is just another outlet for Johnny Depp’s (officially John Christopher Depp), talents. Its fans hope that the megastar continues to use his impressive abilities, on and off-stage.

