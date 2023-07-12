Johnny Depp Deep in Financial Woes After Amber Heard Legal Battles

A year after winning his defamation case against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is reportedly in a tough financial situation.

The past few years have been rough for Johnny Depp, to say the least. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been embroiled in legal troubles since splitting from his ex-wife Amber Heard, with both accusing the other of domestic violence. In 2018, he filed a libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers – publishers of British newspaper The Sun – over an article titled “GONE POTTY How Can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

While Depp lost the case, he later filed another against Heard herself when she published a December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which he claimed she made three defamatory statements against him regarding domestic violence. He won this case in 2022, gaining $1 million from Heard, but was also forced to pay Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit over comments made by his former lawyer Adam Waldman.

All this legal action doesn’t come cheap. Previous reports suggest that Depp has a “$2-million-a-month compulsory-spending disorder” – and that’s on top of any costly legal battles. He was also forced to drop out of his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise – handing the role over to Mads Mikkelsen – and is now reportedly on the outs with most big names in Hollywood.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that Depp’s in further financial trouble. It’s emerged that Depp was forced to take out a $10 million home loan with City National Bank in March 2022 after blowing his $650 million fortune. The loan is to cover costs for his Los Angeles castle, in which Depp apparently rarely resides as of late.

Depp first purchased the West Hollywood home in 1995 for an estimated $2.15 million. Pictures shared by the Daily Mail show that the property is currently overgrown and looking worse for wear.

The actor was famously dropped from his most lucrative role as Captain Jack Sparrow by Disney during his legal battles with Heard. While Depp has recently indicated that he isn’t totally against returning to the role – and there are constant rumors and debates about the possibility of Jack Sparrow setting sale once again – as of right now, any potential return to the Walt Disney Company is a question mark.

