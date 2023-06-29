Johnny Depp Returning to Theaters as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp will be returning to the silver screen as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise very soon.

Disney is well known for its collection of theme parks and Resorts worldwide. From the Magic Kingdom in Florida to Disneyland in Anaheim, Guests from all over the globe can visit the Disney Parks.

However, movies are where things all started for The Walt Disney Company, with talented Disney animators creating some of the most beloved films of all time. Movies are the glue that holds The Walt Disney Company together, making box office bombs like 2023’s Elemental or 2022’s Lightyear that much more troubling.

However, for years, Disney’s “cash cow” starred Johnny Depp, who portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Some very exciting news was just revealed about the original Pirates of the Caribbean film, as well as other legendary Disney movies. As Disney is celebrating 100 years of magic, Fandango is offering fans the chance to watch certain Disney films in theaters, with Disney re-releasing several iconic films for a limited amount of time this summer.

Starting in July, fans will be able to watch films like The Incredibles, Toy Story, The Lion King, and of course, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

This re-release comes at a very interesting time for the franchise, with Johnny Depp and Disney being on incredibly thin ice (or rough waters).

The previous Pirates film grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally. All five Pirates films have grossed more than $650 million worldwide, and a big part of the success comes from the star of the films: Johnny Depp.

It’s no secret that Depp has also been the star of news headlines for months, with his trial against former partner Amber Heard going viral across every corner of the internet. The accusations from Heard against Depp resulted in Disney dropping Depp from future installments of the franchise. Eventually, there were talks of Depp returning, but the actor made it clear how he felt about The Walt Disney Company after being dropped from the legendary role.

At one point, Margot Robbie was set to helm the franchise, with Disney planning a reboot of the entire series. However, this was eventually canceled.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will return to theaters from July 7 to July 20, meaning you better get your tickets quick!

