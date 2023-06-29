Disney Closing Monorail Indefinitely This Week

Disneyland will soon be closing one of its most legendary and iconic modes of transportation: the Monorail.

Guests have quite a few options when it comes to navigating the Disney Parks. From boat services to buses, Disney offers Guests a lot in the way of transportation. One of the most fun modes of transportation can be found at Walt Disney World, and it’s Disney’s Skyliner.

This service takes Guests high above the Walt Disney World Resort, taking them on a journey to and from several hotels as well as EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

To put it simply, the Disney Parks and Resorts can be super fun to navigate, thanks to the ever-growing list of ways to get around.

But Disney’s most imaginative and magical mode of transportation has to be the Monorail. Disney’s Monorail can be found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts, including at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, Disney announced that the Monorail would be closing on the West Coast this summer, and the time has come.

The official Disneyland website states that the Monotail will close on July 5, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few days left to hop aboard this incredible “futuristic” train experience. At this time, a reopening date has not been revealed, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates!

Of course, DisneylandGuests don’t need to rely on transportation as much as Walt Disney World Guests do, as the Disneyland Resort is significantly smaller than the Orlando location.

Still, we hate that some Guests may miss out on riding the Monorail during their trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

What’s your favorite mode of transportation at Disney?