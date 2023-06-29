VIDEO: Disney Park Character Takes Dangerous Fall

A viral video shows a Disney Park character taking a dangerous fall.

The Disney Parks are truly a place of magic and wonder, with fun waiting around every corner. From Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland, there’s never a shortage of exciting adventures.

However, a big reason the Disney Parks are so successful in the first place is its incredible group of employees. Disney calls its employees Cast Members, as they’re a major part of the “show.”

Disney Cast Members go above and beyond for every Guest, giving them magical experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. One of the most popular activities to do at the Disney Parks is, of course, interacting with various characters during meet-and-greets.

Cast Members who portray characters are incredibly talented, bringing iconic Disney characters to life for thousands of Guests each and every day.

From Star Wars to classic animated Disney films, there’s a plethora of different characters you can meet at the Parks. Of course, Cast Members also portray characters during shows and events throughout the day. One of the most iconic shows at the Disney Parks is Fantasmic!, which can be seen at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Guests can also see their favorite characters during parades and other live shows. Parades bring about their own list of issues for Cast Members, as they not only have to constantly be in-character, but they also need to ensure that they’re safe.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok capturing the terrifying moment when a Disney Cast member took a dangerous fall during a parade.

As you can see, Goofy nearly fell off the parade float during a mid-day performance. Thankfully, the Cast Member was able to recover and continue with the show. This video took place at Disneyland Paris during one of the Resort’s parades.

Who’s your favorite character to meet at Disney Parks?